Transmutations

The feeling that this might have been Arizona, with a sheriff’s posse guided by an Apache scout, does not last long. The relationship between tracker and riders is differently tinged here. Servant though the tracker is, he is not only superior in wilderness cunning, in communion with the world they traverse, and in quietness of spirit, he seems to be silently chuckling most of the time. Yet we eventually learn that he is not a racial traitor: he has his own reasons for guiding the white men. In any story about a native and colonists, we are always prepared for the superior skills of the native, but here there is also a difference of basic view. (A comic index of differing values: every morning the white men shave while the bristly tracker, watching them, grins.)

The three whites are an author’s careful assortment. (De Heer wrote the screenplay.) The military brute, the innocent, and the ethical nondescript supply the necessary notes for a triad. Riding through what we might have thought was enemy territory, they meet no opposition: they encounter only a few old people at first, then some others and children. The officer kills them all, calmly, as if it were just part of his job. Then, in an almost desultory way, opposition starts, helped eventually by the revolted tracker.

Even without the songs on the soundtrack by an Aborigine singer, even without the “primitive” paintings of climactic moments that De Heer inserts, the film would mutate into para-cinema—a work meant to be seen as more than a story, a thematic quintessence. A good deal of this sense is generated by the tracker himself. He is played by David Gulpilil, who was in Rabbit-Proof Fence—an actor who simply and endearingly presents a man who can suffer and smile and wait because he knows more than his masters. The others in the cast are adequate to help give the film some feeling of a ballad.

The ultimate subject of that ballad? Space. De Heer’s directing is especially notable for transmuting the film’s very setting into its theme. He reminds us throughout that all these people are puny compared with the vastness around them. This contrast is familiar in Westerns, particularly those of John Ford, but here that contrast is something more than visual: we get the feeling that because these Aborigines are aware of their modest size in their world, they are aware of their place in the scheme of things. The whites, on the other hand, are there as emperors.

A Russian film attempts the same transmutation of its filmic elements into the thematic. The Return deals with a man who returns to his family—a wife and two sons about fourteen and twelve—after a twelve-year absence. In the course of the next few days he takes the boys on a fishing trip that ends unexpectedly, as does the film.