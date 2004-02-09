Disengagement

But in The Rules of Engagement Brookner knows her characters’ plights so well that the novel seems to lack any sensation of urgency. The prose is confident, at times elegant, but too often it feels rigged, and exasperatingly fatalistic. Elizabeth is never allowed to be an unreliable narrator; she is, on the contrary, relentlessly reliable, perfectly analyzing her situations before too briefly describing them. So she tells us (in language that betrays Brookner’s academic origins) that she is “dominated by the pathetic fallacy; the declining year mirrored my situation.” This is introduced by a quick description of winter, followed by a few lines on depression, and then we are off to the next revelation. When Elizabeth learns that Betsy is probably involved with her ex-lover, Elizabeth declares that she “feels a sadness which had nothing to do with jealousy but was both more intimate and more universal.” She is less a character in the novel than an exegete of the novel. The effect is that the narrative seems almost bored by its own heroine, as though her experiences are less interesting than what can be said about them.

Brookner has devoured James, and she drops what she has learned from him wholesale into her books. She is overly fond of mimicking his qualifying phrases (“I liked to know, or to think I knew”; “I could see, or thought I could see”), although in this novel she finally seems to have stopped over-using the terms “mesalliance” and “hang fire.” But her characters still come to Jamesian revelations without fully earning them. Their “recognitions” and “renunciations” arrive so quickly, so inexorably, that they can seem bathetic. Moral truths are thrown into characters’ mouths even when such truths are in conflict with what else they seem to know, or think they know.

And so Elizabeth, in the best Jamesian tradition, declares herself to the reader as opposed to cloistered virtue: ”Being good has no virtue if it is grounded in ignorance,” she incants. But it becomes important in the novel that Elizabeth’s generous husband, Digby, be considered “good,” and that Elizabeth’s late comprehension of his goodness leads her to re-consider her life. ”I had learned about goodness from him,” Elizabeth says of Digby. ”And that, I hoped, would be his legacy to me.” Indeed, for the rest of the novel we hear much about Digby’s “goodness,” and are forced to take it as a given; but he is also consistently characterized as a man who “cited routine as a principle,” who is of “settled habits” and “obeyed the rules” only because his “attitudes and affections were uncomplicated.” Digby’s “goodness,” his seemingly unquestioning obeisance of norms, does not at all square with the heroine’s explicit conception of virtue, but neither she nor the novel seems to recognize the disjuncture. The sentence “being good has no virtue if it is grounded in ignorance” becomes only an undigested bromide.

BROOKNER frequently suggests a parallel between her heroines and James’s Strether, the man of the imagination who convinces us by the end of The Ambassadors that he has lived more than all the seemingly more active people around him because he has thought more. Strether’s famous exhortation to little Bilham to “live all you can; it’s a mistake not to” becomes, in the mouth of the heroine in Falling Slowly, “live while you can. It will all be taken away when you least expect it. You too, young lady, make the most of your life.” In The Rules of Engagement, there is something more than a little Strether-like about Elizabeth’s Parisian experiences, and like all of Brookner’s heroines she seems created in the image of the man who feels “tired ...without having a great deal to show for it; disenchanted without having known any great enchantments.” We are guided to feel that Elizabeth should find solace similar to Strether’s in her life’s choices. She tells us that she is

ruminative, attentive to change, to

those alterations in the light, to tiny

inconsequential happenings and acci-

dents: that dead pigeon, a mess of

dirty feathers, lying in the gutter, the

warmer wind, a familiar shop being

refurbished by its owner, the smell of

coffee from the open door of a café. I

often wished that I could do some-

thing with these impressions, that I

were a writer of some sort....

It is an odd passage, because otherwise the novel never concerns itself with Elizabeth’s “impressions”—only with her pronouncements. While Elizabeth may tell us that she is ruminative, the novel that she tells in spite of herself does not ruminate enough. And while Brookner may be right to spare us the dead pigeon, one wishes for a novel that were more attentive to change and alterations, to tiny inconsequential happenings and accidents. Instead, The Rules of Engagement knows too well where it is going to stop along the way. It does not live all it can.