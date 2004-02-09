Pyongyang Diarist

EVEN IN NORTH KOREA, BOYS and girls fall in love. On a cool autumn afternoon in Pyongyang, I watched as a young soldier, looking sharp in his dress uniform, took his new bride to receive a blessing for their union from a 40-ton bronze statue of Kim Il Sung. The statue stands on Pyongyang’s Mansu Hill, and it receives thousands of visitors each day. Like everyone else in the country, the bride and groom wore pins celebrating the late Kim. They laughed nervously when asked to pose for photos with foreigners, but they agreed, looking curious and distrustful at the same time. It was the first time they’d ever seen Westerners.

I GOT A RARE OPPORTUNITY TO VISIT the North in October—and even travel outside Pyongyang—because of the world’s most popular game. I played for Beijing Celtic, a soccer team comprising expatriates based in China. This fall, we were the first amateur team of Westerners ever invited to play in North Korea. The soccer tour was inspired by the film The Game of Their Lives, a documentary about North Korea’s 1966 World Cup team, which reached the quarter-finals of the tournament in one of the greatest shocks in soccer history, creating lasting bonds between some North Korean and European players. Beijing Celtic saw the film and decided that, if sport had once helped bridge the gap between this reclusive nation and the world, it could do so again. Surprisingly, Pyongyang agreed. So the trip gave us a rare opportunity to interact relatively freely with North Koreans. And, once there, we saw that, amid lunacy, shreds of ordinary life survive in the North.

OUR VISIT BEGAN IN OCTOBER, a time of heightened tensions between North Korea and the West. Until the day of departure, we expected the matches to be canceled. But, in the end, amateur sport triumphed, and we got our visas. We shared the aircraft to Pyongyang with surprise traveling companions: the Iranian national soccer team, who were also playing a match against the North. Chatting on the plane, we schmoozed our way into an invitation to what a White House speechwriter might have dubbed the “Axis of Evil Bowl.”

THE EXTENT OF NORTH KOREA’S ISOLATION was immediately evident in Pyongyang. At airport arrivals, we were stripped of anything that could be used to communicate with the outside world. No mobile phones. No video cameras. No radios. Our bags were searched, and we were frisked by no-nonsense police officers. Even the semi-celebrity Iranians had their mobile phones confiscated. (Angered, perhaps, they drubbed the North 3-1 two days later.) And, despite reports that information is starting to trickle into the North, there was little evidence that people are aware of the world. The local media is propaganda: The lead story in The Pyongyang Times noted, “Kim Jong Il provides on-the-spot guidance to agriculture.” There aren’t many newsstands. Bookstores are rare. When I asked one educated North Korean how many countries there were in the world outside the Korean Peninsula, he replied that there were seven at most.