As the nation continues its anemic economic recovery, media outlets and researchers have begun looking at the employer side of the jobs equation. Widespread reports have covered the inability of many firms to fill their open vacancies, with some suggesting a skills mismatch and others citing lagging demand. Other research assesses how falling recruitment intensity may explain the unfilled openings.

But one missing explanation is the role of transportation in connecting jobs and people. Without physical access to a work site, even the most qualified individuals cannot fill a job opening.

Building on our year-long transit research, “Where the Jobs Are: Employer Access to Labor by Transit” examines how well the nation's transit systems connect employers to their metropolitan labor pools.