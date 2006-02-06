Correspondence

BEN SMITH RESPONDS:

I spoke to Vincent Morris last summer about his success covering Clinton; he told me, “The two main reasons that I had some access to her is just the amount of time I devoted to it, and I also made the effort to go to all of her events.” His coverage was straight, and I agree that his hard work is a big reason he broke a lot of Clinton news in the Post. But I doubt Clinton simply forgot, or overlooked, which newspaper he worked for.

Nathan Glazer is right to wonder what all the fuss is about in Jerome Karabel’s book on the exclusion of Jews from Harvard, Yale, and Princeton in the first half of the twentieth century (“Late Admissions,” December 26, 2005-January 9, 2006). The same policy existed virtually everywhere except in France before the Vichy regime. Poland and Austria pioneered exclusion through physical violence, while Czarist Russia developed Jewish quotas at its universities from the 1880’s on. What really deserves notice is that U.S. methods failed and Jews rose to become part of the economic and cultural elite against which other groups, particularly the blacks, are now banging their heads. Glazer is naïve about one thing, however: He seems at a loss to find the source of athletic ability as a means of exclusion. It comes from the British public school system, where muscular Christianity was the means of affirming social acceptability.

ALAN WOLFE SAYS THAT THE GOSPEL of John does not mention the Blessed Virgin Mary at all (“The Reason for Everything,” January 16). But the “Mater” in the “Stabat Mater,” which is drawn from the nineteenth chapter of John’s Gospel, is a reference to Jesus’ mother, Mary. The image of Mary and the disciple John at the foot of the cross, an account provided only in John’s Gospel, is one of the most common in Christian art and preaching. If Wolfe were familiar with, say, medieval English architecture, he would recognize Mary standing to the left of Jesus in the roods of most English Christian churches. Or, for that matter, if he were acquainted with the English Reformation, he might have known that such roods were subject to important legislation during three separate reigns.

Also, Wolfe suggests that the Spanish Inquisition tried Galileo. I am no scholar of Galileo’s career, but I do not believe he ever traveled to Spain. His theories were tried by the Papal Inquisition, which had no juridical relationship with the Spanish Inquisition.

ALAN WOLFE RESPONDS:

As a great fan of Michael Sean Winters, I am happy to be corrected by him.

