Correspondence

Franklin Foer’s thoughts on criticism of the mainstream media (MSM) are disturbing (“Bad News,” December 26, 2005-January 9, 2006). While I don’t agree with all the attacks on the MSM, it is troubling when members like Foer pretend the MSM is some disinterested institution that is, if anything, too soft on Bush. It wasn’t Bush who ended the era of consensus between the press and political elites; rather, it was a news media that came to be overwhelmingly peopled by those with liberal political stances (every self-reporting survey confirms this). They have practically launched a war on Bush.One of many examples should suffice: The same issue of TNR also contained an excellent article outlining the potentially devastating split among Democrats over Iraq. Compare the sparse coverage this significant trend has received with the front-page, lead-of-the-broadcast treatment of Cindy Sheehan’s demonstrations outside the Bush ranch.

NORM FRINK

Portland, Oregon

EX POST FACTO

As a former reporter, I was surprised and disappointed that Ben Smith did not bother talking to me before making his statement that I was a “particular favorite” of Senator Hillary Clinton when I worked as a political reporter for the New York Post (“Post Election,” January 16). I thought that talking to someone before writing about them was a basic starting point of journalism. If Smith had done so, I would have told him that my six years covering Clinton was based on firsthand observation. The reason I, and the Post, beat the competition on many stories about Clinton was hard work: I went to every public event and press conference she held, dialed into every conference call, attended the same hearings she attended, and watched her interactions with colleagues on the Senate floor. She won the admiration of the Post, as well as that of fellow senators and many New Yorkers, through hard work and attention to details. I reported what I saw—nothing more or less.