The attacks on Bain Capital are working—that’s the conventional wisdom, at least, and there isn’t much cause to doubt it. But that brings up the real question, which no one is able to answer: How much?

To demonstrate the effectiveness of the Bain attacks, most analysts have relied on polls showing that perceptions of Romney’s business experience are different in the battleground states—where the attack ads are running—compared to the rest of the electorate. But while the surveys show net-negative views of Romney’s business record, only a plurality of voters harbor negative views: In some polls, as many as 50 percent of voters are withholding judgment on Romney’s background. Given that the same surveys show a meaningful number of voters outside of the swing states with opinions about Bain Capital, only a sliver of voters—perhaps as little as a net-10 percent of the electorate—may have changed their minds about Romney’s business experience as a result of the campaign.

So who are these voters who have changed their minds? And most important, are they swing voters? Unfortunately, that's not an easy question to answer. While polls usually answer that question implicitly (if 55 percent of voters think something, plenty of swing voters probably think it too), it’s harder to tell when the number is well beneath 50 percent. If 30 percent of voters have reservations about Romney’s business experience, who says they’re not overwhelmingly Democratic voters? Wouldn’t we expect Democrats to be a quick sell on the evils of Bain?

Further complicating efforts to judge the Bain attacks is the relatively limited scope of anti-Bain advertising. Pundits and surrogates couldn't stop chattering about Obama’s initial attacks on Bain, but the Obama campaign barely played the ads at all. Instead, most Bain ads were deployed by Priorities USA, an Obama-allied super PAC, which is responsible for almost all of the Bain attacks. But Priorities USA doesn’t have the budget of Crossroads, and their efforts have been narrowly targeted at just a handful of markets in five pivotal swing states: Virginia, Florida, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.