Another possibility would be Party Chairman Howard Dean—still a hero to many in the base and the blogosphere, and certainly not afraid to speak his mind. But, once he became a late-night punch line for his scream the night of the Iowa caucuses, his effectiveness as a messenger, even to moderate Democrats, became pretty limited. ‘He’s been so thoroughly demonized, it’s impossible for him to deliver a message beyond the base,” says one consultant.

In the eyes of many on and off the Hill, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has a similar problem. She’s certainly not afraid to be partisan or employ tough tactics—“She is very aggressive,” says one Pelosi ally. She has also been strikingly successful in enforcing party discipline in the House. But she hails from one of the most famously liberal districts in the nation. And many Democrats say she damaged herself within the party when she backed Representative Jack Murtha’s call for troop withdrawal in Iraq—reinforcing the image that Democrats are weak on defense. “The timing wasn’t good—it made things a lot more complicated,” says a Democratic aide. Others suggest the real hindrance for Pelosi, like Dean, is less her ideology than her leadership style. “She needs to reassert that she’s in control a lot,” says one strategist with Hill ties.

That leaves Harry Reid. In some ways, the Nevada senator seems right for the part. He is a former boxer from a red state, with a blunt, Middle American manner—and an anti-abortion Mormon to boot. He also has a reputation for bare-knuckled politics. He has called President Bush a liar and a loser (he apologized for the latter), and, last fall, he scored a political coup when he forced a surprise closed session to highlight Republican foot-dragging in the investigation of the White House’s use of prewar intelligence—gaining national attention and enthusiastic support from the party’s base.

Still, Reid is constrained by his role as Senate minority leader. “Reid and [chief of staff Susan] McCue have all the power in the party, because they’re the only ones left standing,” says the strategist. “But it’s hard for them to run against Washington, because they’re also trying to get things done.” At a recent Reid strategy meeting, says one participant, “we talked a lot about what Newt Gingrich did [in 1994].” One key point that emerged: Gingrich was perfectly willing to sacrifice his own in order to bring about change. And Reid is not. “Harry Reid’s not looking to destroy the institution. He’s not willing to blow it up to win.”

Exhibit A came last week, when Reid’s office issued a document attacking 33 Republican senators on everything from “Abramoff Connections” to miscellaneous sins like being “Out of Touch.” On its own, the document was hardly remarkable—if it had come from the party’s Senate campaign committee or the House, no one would have noticed. But the Senate still prides itself on being civil. It’s actually against Senate rules to impugn the character of another member on the floor. Soon, Reid was getting angry phone calls from fellow members. “It was a declaration of war,” says one Republican senator named in the document. Eventually, Reid apologized.