Conventions Upset

Juliette Binoche has had a career that is a bit less drastically varied but far from monochrome. In The Widow of Saint-Pierre she was Auteuil’s wife, the chief instrument of his change. In the recent American Bee Season, a film otherwise well forgotten, she played a nutty French wife. Now she is again Auteuil’s wife in their new picture Cachè (Hidden). (The American distributors apparently wanted to send a French signal but felt that they had to explain it.)

Auteuil plays Georges, the host of a literary roundtable that is a fixture on French television. Binoche is Anne, an editor in book publishing. The very presence of these two actors renews an under-appreciated pleasure. Films, despite all the trash that keeps barreling along, provide a chance to watch the evolution of acting talents. The obvious immediate examples are Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger, whose recent progress is fascinating. Often we hear plaints about the lack of repertory theater as a chance to see the development and range of actors. Of course films could not compensate for the lack of repertory—the succession of a film actor’s roles is rarely planned. But to sit in a film theater and see Auteuil and Binoche come in, seasoned in our memories with the various human beings they have created, adding in every moment of their new roles to a treasury, is a benison.

Oddly enough, their presence in this picture turns out to be an anomaly. The writer-director of Cachè was the German-born Michael Haneke, now in his sixties, who works in Germany, Austria, and France. His films concentrate on a unique blend of intelligence and violence. Most recently he made The Piano Teacher, based on a novel by Elfriede Jelinek (subsequently a Nobelist) that depicted the raging sexuality buried in a respectable woman. For Cachè, Haneke has said that its starting point was "the desire to find a project for Daniel Auteuil, who had suggested a collaboration." This collaboration would clearly be more of an adventure for Auteuil, who was entering new territory, than for Haneke, who was, in effect, just continuing. Haneke also said, "At the same time I had been toying with the idea of writing a script in which someone is confronted with his guilt for something he did in his childhood." That theme is certainly the essence of the picture, but it takes some time to emerge.