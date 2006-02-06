Conventions Upset

Oddly enough, their presence in this picture turns out to be an anomaly. The writer-director of Cachè was the German-born Michael Haneke, now in his sixties, who works in Germany, Austria, and France. His films concentrate on a unique blend of intelligence and violence. Most recently he made The Piano Teacher, based on a novel by Elfriede Jelinek (subsequently a Nobelist) that depicted the raging sexuality buried in a respectable woman. For Cachè, Haneke has said that its starting point was "the desire to find a project for Daniel Auteuil, who had suggested a collaboration." This collaboration would clearly be more of an adventure for Auteuil, who was entering new territory, than for Haneke, who was, in effect, just continuing. Haneke also said, "At the same time I had been toying with the idea of writing a script in which someone is confronted with his guilt for something he did in his childhood." That theme is certainly the essence of the picture, but it takes some time to emerge.

The opening shot is of a house in a Paris street, the home of Georges and Anne, a shot in which nothing happens for what feels like more than a minute. Thus we know that this director is going to use time in his own way, not as it is usually calibrated. Later we learn that the opening isn’t even a shot in the usual sense; it is a tape that someone has made.

Georges is soon aware that he is being watched, that his life is often being taped. He tells the police, and they inform him that they can’t do anything about it until something happens—until Georges is assaulted, for instance. He must simply keep living under this mysterious surveillance.

In time Georges follows clues that come up, and eventually he traces them to an Algerian man of about his age, who once lived on Georges’s family’s estate when they were both boys. The Algerian’s parents were lost in the police massacre of protesters on October 17, 1961, and Georges, who was jealous of the other boy, told lies about him so that his parents would send his "rival" away. Thus the other boy lost the advantages of living with this well-off family. Now the Algerian, who is the merest prole, has a grown son: this son is the person who makes the tapes—for his father, who has some sort of revenge in mind.

All these matters are elements of a thriller, but nothing could interest Haneke less. Indeed, he almost revels in the contrast between thriller stylistics and his style. His film moves slowly, almost studiously. For instance, at one point the agitated Georges in his bedroom phones downstairs to Anne, who is in the living room with guests, pleading with her to come up and talk with him. Haneke does absolutely nothing to cover the time lapse: Georges simply waits until Anne comes up. Haneke is telling us obliquely that Georges and his guilt are in a postmodern world—where conventions are suspect—and will not be shoved into film noir regularities.