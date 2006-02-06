Divine Rights

Southern whites—or at least that still-disputed number who regarded themselves as good Christians and went to church—probably did believe that God sanctioned slavery. But readers who want more than assertions about this, and about related points having to do with the development and nature of the “mind” of the master class, will be disappointed. Is there, finally, a mind of the master class? And is the idea of a “mind” of a class (or of any social or political group) any longer a useful category of description or analysis? The truth is that for all the scholarly apparatus, for all the evidence of prodigious research, Fox-Genovese and Genovese examine a prominent but still relatively small cut of the master class of the South. And if there is anything we have learned over the past three decades, it is that antebellum slave society was marked by great variations as to social and political organization and cultural forms, and not only between the Upper and Lower South (which the authors acknowledge and then ignore). These variations included an immensely diverse slaveholding, or master, class, most of whom owned only a few slaves and could be found anywhere between the eastern shore of Maryland and east-central Texas.

Now it may well be—and this has always been Fox-Genovese and Genovese’s deeper point—that the social ideals to which many of these slaveholders aspired were those of the great planters and their intellectual acolytes, and that they were moving toward a particular understanding of the social relations of slave society—toward a particular mentality or mind frame—akin to what was being articulated in the sources the authors study. But in more than eight hundred pages we never see this happening. Nor do we ever see whether or how the majority of white non-slaveholders came within the cultural and intellectual orbit of the large slaveholders. It is just posited, with added reference to the political disposition of independent rural households.We are effectively asked to take these associations on faith, much as we were thirty-five years ago in what was then a provocative essay on George Fitzhugh and “the logical outcome of the slaveholders’ philosophy.”

PERHAPS MORE STRIKING, IN view of the scholarship of Elizabeth Fox-Genovese, is how little women or gender figures in The Mind of the Master Class. Louisa McCord, Mary Chesnut, and some lesser lights do make occasional brief appearances, and there is a short unsatisfying chapter titled “Chivalric Politics: Southern Ladies Take Their Stand.” But after the authors argue that “women bore, largely in silence, their assignment to an inferior place in society and even within the household,” it is not entirely clear why, “by the time of secession, southern women had established a reputation as more ultra than their men,” emerging as leading defenders of a society that demanded their submission. Even if Fox-Genovese and Genovese are pretty much rightabout this, it is an interesting historical problem that deserves more attention than it is given here. The “mind” of the master class is, in this volume, gendered male. Aside from invoking some of the language of paternalism, the authors do not really confront this directly or suggest what the gendered construction of the master class and its worldview should mean for our sense of the society as a whole. At best, the gender dynamics are identified and described rather than analyzed.