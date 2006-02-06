The Porn Identity

FRUSTRATED BY MY PERSISTENT FAILURE to call home after I moved to college, my parents pioneered increasingly tech-savvy ways to find out what I was up to. This is how they became the first to discover that, when you Googled me, two or three x-rated links inexplicably appeared at the end of a few pages of legitimate results. The excerpts below these links nestled my name between outrageously obscene phrases involving animals. When I followed the links, they delivered me to sites that contained no images at all—just rambling, bawdy paragraphs done in a stream-of-consciousness, misspelled, arbitrarily capitalized style, like a dirty parody of Finnegans Wake. It was perverse, troubling, and deeply weird. But, for some reason, I didn’t feel concerned. I successfully convinced my mother I was not involved in any actual indecency, in part by looking up my name in an online telephone directory and discovering another Eve Fairbanks. That woman, I figured, had a naughty hobby.

THE PRIVACY CONCERNS RAISED BY the Justice Department’s case against Google are based on the perception that the Internet possesses a frighteningly accurate picture of who we are. Search engines, one digital rights lawyer argued last week, reach into “the most intimate details of your life: what you search for, what you read, what worries you, what you enjoy.” A Washington Post tech columnist noted that a Google feature remembered every Web search she had run on a given day, even the ones for things like “redhead” and “panties.” These searches, taken together, provided a broad portrait of her most capricious desires and secret curiosities, one she wouldn’t want government officials—or anyone else— to see. It stands to reason, then, that it should be even more upsetting to discover that the secrets Google reveals about you aren’t even your own.

BUT I’D FORGOTTEN ABOUT THE spurious porn at the end of my Google profile until, a few months later, I received another phone call from home: The “Eve Fairbanks” porn sites were proliferating! And it was true. When I Googled myself, instead of the meager ten or 20 hits I generated in the past, my name now begot nasty links by the thousands. The “Google” logo at the foot of the page that dramatizes how many results your search has produced had stretched like taffy: The mere mention of my name now made the search engine croon sweetly, “Goooooooooogle.”