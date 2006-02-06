Signing the Kills

That might have been me, the boy you saw

walking below the smokestacks. All night

he crossed the bridges between boroughs,

hitch-hiked rides beneath the rivers.

He stood spread-eagle in the silver webbing

on a dare that came across the airwaves

of his own voice, climbed Hail Mary

up the ladder of enormous cylinders,

fuel tanks and water towers, sprayed

the several syllables of invented names,

tagged overpasses and the underbellies

of train trestles. He walked until it seemed

his voice could mimic even the sound

of shoes slipping on roadside gravel,

the belt rubbing skin on his hips, the straps

of his singlet, the chain clinking against

the Saint Christopher he still believed in.

He baited pigeons and seagulls to play

Saint Francis and he would have tagged them

too, if they’d come. He walked until morning

smoke clouded the stars above the Kills

and doused the distant city’s lights.

He tossed the rattling empty spray-can

and walked until he couldn’t be distracted.

He walked until that voice was finally quiet.

He walked until those slow clouds started

to billow like offerings at matins and he

was emissary of a generous silence.