He pours water into a cup: at room temperature,

the cup is white, but, after he microwaves it,



and before steeping a tea bag with mint leaves,

he notices outlines of shards have formed



above the water. As the cup cools, the lines

disappear, but now he glimpses fault lines



inside himself and feels a Siberian tiger

pace along the bars of a cell—black, orange,



white; black, orange, white—and feels how

the repeating notes send waves through him.



His eyes glisten, and he tries to dispel the crests,

but what have I done, what can I do throbs



in his arteries and veins. Today he’s going

to handle plutonium at the lab and won’t



consider beryllium casings. He situates the past

in the slight aroma of mint rising in the air.



Sometimes he’s an astronaut suspended

above earth twisting on an umbilical cord;



sometimes he’s in the crosshairs of a scope,

and tiger stripes flow in waves across his body.

This poem appeared in the August 2, 2012 issue of the magazine.