The buzz, the crash, the buzz: lop, lop, lop.

Then the trunk. But first, hours under wind,

and days of rain, and years when roots ran.

A wren, a cardinal, a passel of ivy

flickered up or kept the tree.

Limbs lost, yes, but leaves flagged down

the seasons, limbs aloft, now swept

against the window, the tree sideways

in the greeny geometries air makes

of its barked and burled body.

This poem appeared in the August 2, 2012, issue of the magazine.