Hardly anything could have been more damaging to Mitt Romney’s perpetual quest to relate to the average American than the recent revelations in Vanity Fair that he maintains personal finances in a sophisticated network of institutions across Europe and North America. Among the entities that Romney relies upon is a limited liability corporation in Bermuda and a “blocker” entity in the Cayman Islands. Suffice it to say, not the kind of thing that would endear him to a Wawa cashier.

But the most lasting damage to Romney may come from his most piddling investment of all (relatively speaking): the Swiss bank account in which he kept some $3 million until 2011. Given that Switzerland’s banking system is practically synonymous in the popular culture with secrecy and malfeasance—and attempts to outsmart the IRS—it should come as no surprise that the Obama campaign has bludgeoned Romney for keeping the account.

But what is most telling about Romney’s Swiss account might not be the fact that it was opened, but the fact that it was closed. For international plutocrats, the secret Swiss account has become increasingly passé in recent years. Indeed, what motivated Romney to close the account might not have been a political calculation, but rather an economic one.

In the last several years, the United States government has been pursuing, with some success, an unprecedentedly aggressive effort to pierce the veil of offshore bank secrecy in Switzerland. Washington’s investigations have taken a toll on the Swiss banking sector—not only in terms of fines, but also in terms of the legal framework that made Switzerland an attractive destination for the super-rich to park their money to begin with.