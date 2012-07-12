Black voters will be particularly important in many of the 11 swing states (Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nevada, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin) that are key to the result of November’s election. Taken as a whole, Blacks comprise 12 percent of these states’ combined electorate, compared to 7 percent for Hispanics and 4 percent for those who are Asian or “other race.” Figure 2 displays minority eligible voter shares by race-ethnicity, for these 11 states, along with the number of electoral votes for each state, organized by region. Our analysis is based on calculations of eligible voters—citizens age 18 and older—by race for May 2012 drawn from the US Census Bureau’s monthly Current Population Survey.





Among these states, Hispanics have large and dominant shares of the minority electorates in Nevada and Colorado in the West and the highly prized southern state of Florida. Together these states account for 44 electoral votes, and in each, Hispanics made a difference in electing Obama in 2008. Moreover, Hispanics increased their shares of these states’ eligible electorates in the last four years—from 13 to 17 percent in Nevada, from 11 to 15 percent in Colorado, and from 16 to 18 percent in Florida

Yet, for five other swing states—North Carolina and Virginia in the South, and Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan in the North—blacks are clearly the dominant minority voting group. Moreover, all these states are relatively populous, ranging from 13 to 20 electoral votes, and represent a total of 82 electoral votes. In 2008, North Carolina and Virginia shattered recent precedents by favoring the Democratic candidate Obama, in large part because of the strong turnout and Democratic support of their substantial African American eligible voter populations. In each of these states, African Americans now constitute about a fifth of eligible voters and in North Carolina, in contrast to most other states, the black share of eligible voters has actually gone up over the last four years (from 20 to 21 percent).

While each of the three large northern industrial states is generally “whiter” than those in the South, the smaller African American dominated minority vote in two of these states was responsible for Obama victories in 2008. This was because in Ohio and Pennsylvania black turnout and margins for Democrats increased over 2004, providing enough of a cushion for Obama to override deficits among whites. Also worth noting: In both of these states, the black share of eligible voters should be about a percentage point higher in 2012 than in 2008.