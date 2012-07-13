Giuliani may have been a hit on the show, but the U.S. Embassy in Serbia wasn’t so enthusiastic. On the day of the press conference, it issued a disavowal of his activities. Its displeasure most likely stemmed from the lingering questions about Vucic and Nikolic and their connection with Milosevic’s brutal reign. In recent years, both men have sought to repackage themselves as moderates. But many Serbians have been skeptical of this claim, and Giuliani’s appearance provided the candidates with a valuable endorsement at the height of their election campaigns. In late May, Vucic lost, but Nikolic won the presidency and a few weeks later denied on state television that atrocities had been committed in Srebrenica, where Bosnian Serb forces slaughtered 8,000 Muslims in 1995. “These are thugs,” says Tanya Domi, a Columbia University professor who worked in Sarajevo for the Clinton State Department. “What Giuliani is doing is shameful.”

Rudy Giuliani talked about becoming president ever since he was a student at Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School in Brooklyn. But when he had his best shot at the office in 2008, entering the race as the Republican front-runner, he appeared unprepared and infuriatingly blasé. (Debate moderator: “Would the day that Roe v. Wade is repealed be a good day for Americans?” Giuliani: “It would be OK.”) In retrospect, it’s clear that by 2008 Giuliani’s almost primal pursuit of political power had started to give way to a more tangible goal: money.

In the years between the end of his term as New York City mayor and the start of the 2008 race, Giuliani built a consulting firm that grossed $100 million, according to The Washington Post. Giuliani Partners, composed of its namesake and his City Hall inner circle, leveraged the September 11 hero’s prestige, influence, and expertise on behalf of a wide array of corporations and foreign governments. Investigative reporters dined out for years on exposés about his work for questionable clients like the manufacturer of Oxycontin and the government of Qatar, and portrayed his strategic advice to the leaders of crime-ridden capitals such as Mexico City as little more than vain regurgitations of his zero-tolerance policies. Business dried up after his presidential campaign foundered, and loyalists from his City Hall days headed for the exits; joined his law firm, Bracewell & Giuliani; or, in the case of Bernie Kerik, went to jail. But Giuliani never stopped his consulting work.

Of course, Giuliani’s companies represent a gamut of above-board clients, including blue-chip corporations such as Apple and General Electric. However, it’s hard to get a complete picture, because the consulting firm has steadfastly refused to release its client list. And some of its work has been more dubious. Last year, Giuliani appeared with Keiko Fujimori, the right-wing Peruvian presidential candidate and daughter of the notorious former president, Alberto Fujimori, who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for (among other things) murder and kidnapping. Keiko, a Columbia University graduate with little political experience, has spent much of her career trying to rehabilitate her father’s name, which led to suspicions that he was running her campaign from prison. Unable to campaign on law-and-order issues without triggering memories of her autocratic father, Keiko did the next best thing and brought in New York’s famed law-and-order mayor. As in Serbia, Giuliani cast his consulting work for Fujimori as nonpolitical. “I’m not here to get involved in the politics of Peru,” he told a TV interviewer. “But if she gets elected, I’d be very happy to help her.” (Fujimori lost narrowly.)

Giuliani’s paid speaking gigs are no less controversial. In March, he traveled to Paris for the latest of several appearances on behalf of Mujahedin-e Khalq (commonly known as MEK), an Iranian-exile group appearing on the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organization list. The group served as a militia for Saddam Hussein in the Iran-Iraq war and assisted in Hussein’s slaughter of the Kurds in 1991. But MEK claims to have reformed itself and actively opposes Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s regime. Giuliani joined a crowd of high-profile Democrats and Republicans who have been paid lavishly to argue that MEK’s members, branded as fanatical, violent, and cultish by the United States, are actually heroic freedom fighters. Giuliani has not revealed his fees, but others have been paid more than $150,000 to speak on MEK’s behalf and call for its removal from the terrorist list. Now the Treasury Department is investigating whether the speakers broke a law prohibiting Americans from doing business with designated terrorist groups. It’s ironic that Giuliani would appear before such an organization, but his image as an anti-terrorism warrior is precisely what MEK would prize.