Hillary Clinton’s environmental failure.

WHEN SHE first learned that she was being considered as President Obama’s secretary of state, Hillary Clinton reportedly e-mailed an aide her complete disinterest: “Not in a million years.” Happily, his determined wooing won her over. From a failed presidential candidate who kept her race alive well past the bitter end, and from a polarizing first lady as reviled as she was beloved, Clinton has turned into what one of the London papers recently called “a hard-headed yet compassionate stateswoman who has restored reason and credibility to America’s global mission.”

Clinton managed to calm and console embarrassed foreign leaders after the Wikileaks revelations, build a coalition that helped topple Libya’s Muammar Qaddafi, and maintain the isolation of Iran; whether you agree with U.S. foreign policy or not, her skill has been on display as she’s set the secretary-of-state all-time record for most countries visited (100, in Latvia, late last month). And people have noticed: By a two-to-one margin, people approve of her performance. Though she disparages the talk, there’s a serious Hillary 2016 boomlet underway. “Why wouldn’t she run?” asked Nancy Pelosi last month. “She’s a magnificent secretary of state.” She’s even cool: The “Texts from Hillary” Tumblr, in its week of existence, was shared 83,000 times on Facebook.There is, however, one looming gap in her record. And it’s in an area that will likely help determine both her legacy and her future prospects, at least if scientists are correct about the scale of the coming crisis. As a climate change diplomat, she’s got little to show for her efforts. On what may be the biggest, hardest international issue ever, she has more or less punted.



THE FIRST SIGN that things weren’t going quite according to plan came in the fall of 2009, in the run-up to the giant Copenhagen meeting on climate change. This was supposed to be the big moment when world leaders came together and—after two weeks of religious processions, giant concerts, and touching speeches by small children—set firm targets for reducing emissions. But as the conference date approached, it became clear that no real agreement would be forthcoming. In the broadest terms, much of the world wanted the United States to agree to deep emissions cuts; the United States was demanding more accountability from the Chinese and other developing nations about how much carbon they were spewing. Clinton arrived midway through the conference to, in the words of Politico, “throw a climate change Hail Mary” with a speech promising $100 billion per year to “address the climate change needs of developing countries.

The offer was supposed to galvanize the talks by pressuring the Chinese into more transparency about their own emissions. But the offer was pretty flimsy. Clinton wouldn’t say how much of the money the United States would provide—indeed, she said it would come from a mix of private, public, and mysterious “alternative” sources of cash. President Obama arrived a day later and, in chaotic late-night negotiations with other world leaders, knocked out a three-page “Copenhagen Accord” designed to save face, if not the climate. But it barely managed even that. Everyone quickly figured out it was voluntary, with neither a timetable nor an enforcement mechanism. One European newspaper op-ed likened it to the surrender at Munich. Greenpeace called the conference a “crime scene.” Subsequent summits in Cancun, Durban, and, most recently, Rio were equally disappointing, with progress toward hard targets for emissions no more forthcoming. Clinton cited as Rio’s main accomplishment: “new thinking that can lead to models for future action. It should be said of Rio that people left here thinking, as the late Steve Jobs put it, not just big, but different.” The statement was an implicit acknowledgement of the ongoing stalemate: Unlike Clinton and the other world leaders, Jobs actually produced things. And many environmentalists have since blamed the administration for failing to advocate for their goals more strongly. “From Copenhagen on, the tactics they’ve employed—well, if it had been the Bush administration, they would have been globally derided for putting the world on a path towards climate chaos,” says Erich Pica, head of Friends of the Earth.