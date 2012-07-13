Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
Something new from an old master: A short story by Elmore Leanord.
The Atlantic | 9 min (2,276 words)
Spider-Man. Again. And Again. Why Hollywood keeps making the same movie.
Grantland | 6 min (1,433 words)
Everyone fears a return to the 1930s. Especially in Europe. Which is why it’s worth paying attention to angry, unemployed young men.
New Statesman | 12 min (3,020 words)
The “War on Heresy” in the medieval world represented humanity at its worst. Now an important new history is recasting the crimes of an earlier era.
Times Literary Supplement | 12min (3,079 words)