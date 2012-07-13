Modus Media grew rapidly. In December 1997, it announced it had contracted with Microsoft to produce software and training products at a center in Australia. Modus Media said it was already serving Microsoft from Asian locations in Singapore, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan and in Europe and the United States.

Two years later, Modus Media told the SEC it was performing outsource packaging and hardware assembly for IBM, Sun Microsystems, Hewlett-Packard Co. and Dell Computer Corp. The filing disclosed that Modus had operations on four continents, including Asian facilities in Singapore, Taiwan, China and South Korea, and European facilities in Ireland and France, and a center in Australia.

“Technology companies, in particular, have increasingly sought to outsource the business processes involved in their supply chains,” the filing said. “ . . . We offer a range of services that provide our clients with a one-stop shop for their outsource requirements.”

According to a news release issued by Modus Media in 1997, its expansion of outsourcing services took place in close consultation with Bain. Terry Leahy, Modus’s chairman and chief executive, was quoted in the release as saying he would be “working closely with Bain on strategic expansion.” At the time, three Bain directors sat on the corporate board of Modus.

It goes on. The point is, there is no sharp pre- and post-’99 marker when it comes to Bain Capital’s vigorous move into the offshoring sector. Somehow, the Romney campaign, with the help of the factcheckers, has managed to conflate Hamburger’s very specific, painstaking reporting with the Obama campaign’s broad accusations of sending jobs overseas, a few of which were based on, yes, more distinctly post-’99 deals. But for many of the investments in question, the line traces very definitely to the pre-’99 period.

But I would quibble with the defense of Romney on post-’99 grounds, as well. Yes, there is real confusion about exactly what Romney’s role at Bain was post-’99—on the one side, there are the SEC filings, residency testimony and corporate filings suggesting that Romney retained real responsibility at the helm of Bain, and on the other side there is Kessler’s lengthy new attempt to make the case that Romney’s executive role post-’99 was nothing beyond a few empty words on paper. But it seems there is a larger, common-sense truth getting lost in the weeds here. Yes, Romney left his full-time job at Bain in 1999 to take over Olympics planning, which was surely a taxing, full-time endeavor. But of course he did not sever all ties and responsibility—he remained the titular CEO, he was back frequently in Boston for business meetings (whether only at Bain-funded companies or at Bain itself is unclear) and he continued to have a major financial stake in the firm’s success. No, he was not making the day to day decisions, but he almost certainly had knowledge of the bigger decisions that were being made and offered input on them. Can we know that for sure? No, not without e-mails and call logs or testimony by his fellow Bain partners. But it’s silly to imagine there was a total break.*

So how should we judge his responsibility for Bain activities? Well, on a sliding scale. It doesn’t have to be black-or-white. We can judge him as very responsible for its decisions pre-’99, as somewhat less responsible for its decisions between 1999 and 2002 and as less responsible yet for its activities post-2002. But I would argue that it’s not out of the realm of fairness to hold him slightly to account even for Bain’s activities post-2002—as the New York Times reported a while back, Romney continued to get a huge cut of Bain’s deals this past decade as part of his retirement deal. And it is, after all, the company he founded and whose direction he set in motion.

Kessler, to his credit, nods at this larger point, at least as far as the 1999-2002 period goes, deep in his latest exhaustive take on the matter: “One can certainly argue that because Romney did not fully extricate himself from Bain till after his Olympic sojourn ended, he should bear some responsibility for what happened in that period.” But this is at odds with the rather more clear-cut judgment he offered in his earlier take, the one that the Romney campaign is now using in ads to declare the Obama outsourcing attacks false and dishonest. The whole new fact-checking enterprise is valuable for the added eyeballs it brings to murky subjects like this, but one of its shortcomings is that it presumes the possibility of stark true-false judgments in areas that demand nuance. Not to mention that, again, the subsequent reporting of Kessler’s own colleague on pre-1999 outsourcing suggests that the Obama attack was more accurate than Chicago itself realized when it first launched the charge.

*Update, 4:45 p.m. And lo and behold, now comes further suggestion that the reality was much the sort of middle-ground I describe here. Slate's Dave Weigel has turned up a February 1999 article -- cited by the Romney campaign a few months ago! -- that includes this: “Romney said he will stay on as a part-timer with Bain, providing input on investment and key personnel decisions. But he will leave running day-to-day operations to Bain's executive committee." Just further reason why it's completely fair to hold Romney somewhat accountable for Bain activities post-'99, and not draw a hard and fast before and after line.