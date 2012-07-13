Though Cohn-Bendit today personifies a confident European Union—he is the front man for the continent’s Green Party in the European Parliament—he and others of the ’68 generation didn’t love the EU at first sight. Indeed, when the revolutionary utopias of the New Left withered in the aftermath of the student revolts, Cohn-Bendit and the Frankfurt-based anarchist group with which he was affiliated recalibrated their efforts to local, small-bore projects. Together with his friend from Frankfurt’s squatter scene—and Germany’s future foreign minister—Joschka Fischer, Cohn-Bendit infiltrated the assembly lines of automakers, published the agit-prop newspapers, and ran the Karl Marx Bookshop. Fischer went to work as an undercover factory agitator, while Cohn-Bendit took up the cause in an anti-authoritarian nursery school.

But eventually two larger-scale projects captured Cohn-Bendit’s imagination. The first was an unwieldy, new start-up party that called itself The Greens, which he intuitively saw a vehicle instigate social change from within the establishment. The second was the European Union. European leftists had tended to dismiss the EU as a Fortress Europe hopelessly in thrall to the forces of capitalism. But not Cohn-Bendit and Fischer. Instead, they saw the European project as an apt vessel for their utopian energies: The vision of a united continent without borders replaced that of a world without classes. In Germany, France, and elsewhere, the former scourges of Europe’s institutions became their fiercest guardians.

Perhaps too fierce. Did their enthusiasm for the project blind them to the hazards inherent in a single monetary policy? Did the reality of Greece’s indebtedness simply not fit their picture of a federal Europe tied together by the euro? The revolutionaries of the 1960s were likewise spectacularly naïve about the objective potential for sparking rebellion in western Europe’s postwar proletariat. In the end, their stripe of radicalism alienated the working class. Could the same be said about a plea for “more Europe” when the rank-and-file European burgher seems to want less?

Cohn-Bendit doesn’t buy this. The old anarchist slogan “Alles ist möglich!” (Everything is possible!) still infuses his determination. “There’s an acute imagination deficit” in Europe’s capitals, he says, gesturing with a hand. “Now is the time when we’ve got to be thinking about fundamentally restructuring the EU,” he says. “It’s not a question of ‘if’ but ‘how’.” It’s a cause that still fills him with revolutionary ardor: “We’re working on a project that’s never been attempted before—the overcoming of the nation state and creation of something completely new,” he tells me from behind his rimless spectacles. “It’s a work in progress, and will always be.”

But it’s precisely on the question of “how” that old ‘68ers now find themselves disagreeing. Of late, Cohn-Bendit has been at odds with the views of his old pal Fischer, who now spends his time as a consultant and pundit. Cohn-Bendit’s vision for twenty-first century Europe is a federalist union with a strong executive and a two-chamber legislature: one for representatives of the national governments, another directly elected by the demos. He pushes it all the time, everywhere he goes, even though popular faith in the EU is currently at an all-time low. Fischer also has high hopes for a United States of Europe, but he thinks that Europe’s chancellors and presidents will have to lead the way. Fischer has argued for a two-speed Europe, with a vanguard of committed states leading the way for more integration.