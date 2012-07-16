Someone could squint at the numbers and argue that Georgia turnout looks a little less than it ought to be, and that same person might also observe that a 2-to-3 percent drop-off among registered voters predicted by most studies would cover the gap. That might seem simple enough were it not for the surge in African American turnout. If African American turnout in Georgia increased to the extent suggested by the exit polls, then the slower increase in overall turnout is almost entirely attributable to white voters. That’s just not the effect predicted by opponents of voter-ID, and it suggests that other forces were at play, as was the case in lily-white South Dakota.

Even if photo ID did reduce turnout among Democratic-leaning groups, Obama performed as expected in Georgia and Indiana: The final polls were dead-on. If voters were turned away at the polls, it wasn’t enough to sway the results. Potential voters might have dissuaded due to their lack of identification, but since the polls were accurate, they must not have been included in polls of likely voters. For that same reason, the pre-election polls should remain accurate in 2012.

If voter identification requirements suppressed Democratic turnout in Georgia or Indiana, the effects were not readily observable in the final results. African American turnout surged in Georgia, the polls were dead-on, and Obama improved more over Kerry in Indiana than any other state of the continental forty-eight. None of this demonstrates that voter ID requirements do not have a disparate impact on minority voters, nor can it preclude the possibility that Obama would have done better without photo identification requirements. But it does suggest that voter ID laws are unlikely to sway the results of a national election. And if they do, we might not know for sure.

