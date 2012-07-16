The day that Barack Obama went up with his most devastating ad of the 2012 campaign—quite possibly the most devastating Democratic general election ad in years—I happened to be reading Bill Marx’s review of a new Ambrose Bierce collection in the Columbia Journalism Review. It included this quote from Bierce (best known for his oft-anthologized "An Occurrence At Owl Creek") speaking about the power of ridicule:

“Ridicule, as I venture to use it myself,” wrote the author in the Chronicle in 1890, “seems to me to be the most excellent of offensive weapons because it hurts without damaging. No man’s good reputation is permanently impaired by ridicule, yet most men would rather be slandered rather than ridiculed. It is monstrous hard to bear; it lacerates the sensibilities horribly—if artfully done.”

What better way to describe the power of the Obama ad? Rather than hitting Romney’s offshore accounts and Bain Capital outsourcing head on, it tucks them within the framework of ridicule, making Willard Mitt Romney look not just objectionable but utterly risible. In this sense, it combines in one the two most devastating attacks against John Kerry in 2004—the dead-serious assault on his Vietnam War service and the sardonic attack on his flip-flopping, using the unfortunate images of his wind-surfing much as Obama uses Romney’s lamentable singing here.

But it’s also worth considering the import of the ad beyond its place in the pantheon of negative attacks, and reckoning with how remarkable it is that a Democratic presidential candidate in 2012 is putting a message like this at the center of his campaign. For at least two decades now, there has been major, and increasingly discomfiting, tension within the Democratic Party between its Bob Rubin wing—those wary of ruffling Wall Street feathers—and its Sherrod Brown wing, those who see the country’s troubles as inextricably bound up with the excesses of an unaccountable, undertaxed financial and corporate elite. The tensions defined the first year or two of the Obama administration, and the Wall Street wing largely prevailed. The tensions were there for all to see again a few weeks ago, when Cory Booker and Bill Clinton objected to Obama’s initial attacks on Bain. This time, the other guys prevailed, and the attacks kept coming. This is perhaps not so surprising—the way for Obama to win reelection, with the economy as soft as it now is, is to make his opponent an unacceptable alternative, and the way to make Mitt Romney unacceptable is to tie him and Bain Capital to the Gordon Gekko trends of the past thirty years—an abundantly easy link to make. Still, though, it’s not hard to imagine the gratification that is being felt right now among the anti-Rubin wing of the party over the fact that the Democratic nominee is now running an ad declaring that financial elites like Mitt Romney are at the root of the "problem." Take the tweet over the weekend from Mike Podhorzer, the political director of the AFL-CIO, in response to the new ad: "Proud to see a presidential campaign about what matters to real Americas. Let’s keep it up for another 115 days."

One more word on the whole metastasizing debate over just when Mitt Romney did or didn’t leave Bain. As I wrote late last week, we need to be careful not to place too much emphasis on this question. The whole debate about Romney’s departure date has arisen because Romney and his campaign have attempted to argue that he had nothing to do with some politically unpalatable Bain deals in the 1999-2002 period. It’s a striking defense, because it puts Romney in the position of trying to claim his pre-1999 Bain work as the main argument for his campaign, while frantically trying to disown the company past that point. But it’s a strategy that worked for him in his 2002 gubernatorial campaign, when, to avoid a repeat of the hammering he received for Bain deals in 1994 from Ted Kennedy, he simply declared that he’d had nothing to do with the deals that Shannon O’Brien, his 2002 opponent, was trying to tar him with (notably the bankruptcy of a Kansas City steel mill).