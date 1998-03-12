The middle class is more divided in Indonesia, currently the epicenter of the Asian storm. The country is ruled by President Suharto, a former general who took power during an anti-Communist coup in 1965 that left more than a half million dead (primarily members of the Chinese minority). Indonesia is one of the world’s most corrupt countries, and it is well-known that the family of President Suharto has swept up most of the country’s lucrative businesses into its own government-protected monopolies (some of which are to be dismantled in accordance with the latest IMF demands). Thus, a group of academics recently urged the nation to elect a new president, adding that the reform measures backed by the IMF would not work “because the crisis is the result of the greed of a small group of people close to the power holders.” The problem, however, is that there is no credible alternative from the point of view of most local businessmen and international investors. This explains why Indonesia’s financial crisis suddenly worsened when concerns about Suharto’s health emerged last December. Suharto does face pressure to nominate a credible successor, but this can be done without strengthening the (practically nonexistent) democratic system. And, since it is widely expected that social unrest will take a turn for the worse, the military is not likely to relax its grip on power in the foreseeable future.

Hong Kong and Singapore have recently been hit by the region’s economic turmoil, but there is no obvious reason to expect that this will benefit pro-democracy forces. Few seem to blame the government for Hong Kong’s economic downturn: according to the latest poll, satisfaction with Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa has been steadily rising since last June. The reason is that Hong Kong is widely perceived to be the victim of the regional currency crisis in Southeast Asia, which puts pressure on the Hong Kong dollar. As a result, goes the common view, the government is stuck between a rock and a hard place: either it removes the local currency’s peg to the U.S. dollar, which could trigger widespread capital flight, or it defends the peg with high interest rates, which hurts the property sector and the stock market. Furthermore, though an alternative to the ruling regime is available in the form of the Democratic Party and its allies, the Democrats have traditionally received most of their support from the lower classes. Of course, some educated professionals did support the Democrats, but this was driven primarily by fear about Hong Kong’s civil liberties following the transition to Chinese sovereignty. And the one piece of good news in Hong Kong is that the mainland’s Communist government has (so far) taken a hands-off approach to Hong Kong’s internal affairs. In short, it does not look like the middle class is about to lead a democratic revolution in Hong Kong.



The situation seems to be even more bleak for democrats in Singapore. Even the government’s critics seem to recognize that it has done a relatively good job of managing the economy. The country has prided itself on being the East Asian home of no-nonsense financial regulation, and it seemed to offer a safe haven for investors. But Singapore’s economy suddenly took a turn for the worse last December when neighboring Indonesia, one of its big Asian trading partners, seemed to be spinning out of control. The worry that antiChinese riots in Indonesia might endanger Singapore’s security also has contributed to the panic. However, it seems unlikely that the middle classes will blame the government for these developments. Moreover, there is no credible opposition capable of challenging the ruling party, since several prominent opposition figures have recently been forced into exile through various tactics in the government’s bag of dirty tricks (interrogation by the Internal Security Department, libel suits for defamation of government officials, harassment by taxation authorities, and so on).



There is, however, one argument for democracy that may be relevant even in those nations where governments are not likely to be held responsible for economic troubles. Democracy can counter the human inclination to put personal goals first at the expense of the public interest; this, in turn, can lead to a broader sense of public-spiritedness. John Stuart Mill famously described “the moral part of the instruction afforded by the participation of the private citizen, if even rarely, in public functions. He is called upon, while so engaged, to weigh interests not his own; to be guided in case of conflicting claims by another rule than his private partialities; to apply, at every turn, principles and maxims which have for their reason of existence the common good....He is made to feel himself one of the public, and whatever is for their benefit to be for his benefit.”



Conversely, Mill adds, the “subjects” of an authoritarian regime would lack trust in their fellows, have no interest in public affairs, and certainly have no inclination to sacrifice their own “private” interests for the sake of the public good: “Let a person have nothing to do for his country, and he will not care for it.” Even a “good despotism” which manages the collective interests of the people cannot counter the tendency toward selfishness since it cannot provide the opportunity for people to cooperate and to discover common interests that may otherwise have gone unnoticed. There may not be “positive oppression by officers of the state,” but “the intelligence and sentiments of the whole people are given up to the material interests, and when these are provided for, to the amusement and ornamentation, of private life.”



Alexis de Tocqueville was more cynical, pointing out that despotic rulers actually have an interest in fostering the blind pursuit of material interests: “Love of gain, a fondness for business careers, the desire to get rich at all costs, a craving for material comfort and easy living quickly become ruling passions under a despotic government.... It is in the nature of despotism that it should foster such desires and propagate their havoc. Lowering as they do the national morale, they are despotism’s safeguard since they divert men’s attention from public affairs.”

In the contemporary world, Singapore and Hong Kong best fit this description of “good” despotic regimes. Their governments are relatively “clean,” and they have provided the social conditions for the enrichment of their peoples. The flip side, however, is that Singaporeans and Hong Kongers are often described by social critics as “apathetic,” “materialistic,” and “alienated.” The Singaporean journalist Cherian George indirectly holds the government responsible for the sorry state of affairs in his country: one could hardly blame people for ignoring their political obligations, he says, “when they hear so many cautionary tales: of Singaporeans whose careers came to a premature end after they voiced dissent; of critics who found themselves under investigation; of individuals who were detained without trial or even though they seemed not to pose any real threat; of tapped phones and opened letters. The moral of these stories: In Singapore, it’s better to mind your own business, make money, and leave politics to the politicians.”

In Hong Kong, the new administration does not (so far) resort to scare tactics, but it is fixing the rules for this May’s legislative elections to ensure that the Democrats will not get a majority of the seats (for example, by slashing the number of eligible voters for “functional constituencies” from 2.7 million to 186,000). Not surprisingly, these elections have been greeted with widespread apathy, and the government’s recent costly attempt to drum up interest through a door-to-door voter registration campaign has failed to ignite interest.



Political apathy may not be a serious problem in economic boom times, but the situation may change when governments can no longer deliver material benefits and social peace. Hong Kong has been facing a serious brain drain during the last decade or so, although things were beginning to improve once it became clear that the Chinese Communist Party was not intent on killing the goose that lays golden eggs. It is less well-known that Singapore has had a similar problem. According to a poll taken last fall—before the Asian financial crisis had hit Singapore—40 percent of young people surveyed said that they were prepared to consider emigration. An earlier survey by a government think tank found that “the better educated, those with high incomes, those educated in the English stream, and the politically alienated” were especially prone to consider leaving the country for greener pastures.



It is almost certain that the brain drain will get much worse during the next two or three years. The Singaporean government had been dealing with this problem by recruiting more talent from abroad, but this strategy may no longer be effective in times of economic hardship. The only other solution is to give people a greater say in political affairs so that they will be more motivated to stick with their “fellow citizens” in the dark days ahead.



