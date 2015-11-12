Now the Taylor Society have asked him to talk to them about the management side of the Five Year Plan. Well, they have sent him a bulletin explaining the Society's own aims. According to this prospectus, it is the Taylor Society's desire to promote “the full understanding and the adoption of the principles of administration and manage- ment which, intelligently applied to organized effort, are conducive to the gradual elimination of unnecessary labor and unduly burdensome toil in the accomplishment of the work of the world”; the Taylor Society is “inspired by the conviction that only those enterprises can sustain themselves which meet a genuine economic need, as ascertained by careful analysis of markets—those which conduct their operations through plans, schedules and methods that eliminate waste of human and material energies employed, and which maintain the spirit of working together toward a common end through harmonious personal relations.” And he will attempt to analyze the Five Year Plan from the point of view of the Taylor Society’s program.

As he proceeds, it becomes apparent that the ideals conceived by the Soviets are precisely those of the Taylor Society and that it is their aim to put them into practice on an unprecedented scale. From his observation of the steel and iron industry, he would say that “the principles of administration and management” are decidedly being “intelligently applied”—that the Soviets are “eliminating unnecessary labor and unduly burdensome toil” at a rate which will eventually make it possible “to replace hard labor by machines and the products of home industry by machines and the products of home industry by the mass production of factories. In this respect, the Soviet Union proposes to go much further than the so-called capitalistic countries. Whereas, elsewhere in the world, and notably in the United States, the trend of the times is toward the creation and organization of large and powerful corporations, toward consolidation of banks, manufactories, steel companies, railroads and power concerns, the Soviet government has frankly embarked upon a policy of complete state control, embracing practically every human activities.” The worker and the small peasant are to be assured of “an existence of contentment and reasonable comfort”—and one of the means to this end has been the establishment of the seven-hour working day and the five-day continuous week. He asserts that “the Soviet state may readily be considered one huge industrial organization, or economic enterprise, ‘designed to meet a genuine economic need’”—and leaves it to the members of the Taylor Society to assign it to the category of “those enterprises” as to which the Society is “inspired by the conviction” that they, and they only, “can sustain themselves.” As for the “careful analysis of markets,” he does not believe that this is necessary, “for the domestic market is virtually unlimited.” And so forth.

The Taylor Society listen impassively—with exception of onesharp-faced old man, who holds his hand behind his ear, takes notes and occasionally asks to have figures repeated, and a younger man, the full-blown type of the busy and cheerful prosperity-promoter, florid, with a cigar, round bone glasses and a yellow toothbrush mustache, who begins by laughing at every statement which suggests that the Soviets aren't as smart as they thought they were, but relapses, as the enthusiastic tenor of Mr. Freyn's paper becomes plain, into a kind of dazed smirk.

There is only one item of the Society’s program which Freyn does not explicitly take up: “the spirit of working toward a common end through harmonious personal relations.” He does, however, try to explain what personal relations under the Soviets are like. He reminds his audience that, in view of the fact that “the three most momentous historical events, the American and French Revolutions and the Protestant Reformation, passed over old imperial Russia without leaving any imprint upon the destinies of that vast country,” it is “no wonder that the triumph of modern democracy could not be established.” The Soviet government’s frankly a dictatorship, but a dictatorship at the present stage is thought “essential for the welfare of the people.” And it now appears that Mr. Freyn is far from regarding our kind of democracy as an ideally satisfactory arrangement: “a modern business enterprise can scarcely be operated or managed by applying the principles of democracy . . . on the contrary, the strong hand and mind of business executives are required, who know what they want and what is needed for the good of the enterprise.” As a matter of fact, the Soviets are perhaps still a little too democratic: he has often wished “that more decisions might be made by responsible individuals rather than by committees and commissions.”

He pays tribute to the unselfishness and integrity of the Soviet officials, who live like Spartans and are ready to work themselves to death; explains that the Soviets, far from trying to suppress their mistakes and difficulties, maintain a policy of free publicity for bad news and free criticism of the government, which has supplied the capitalist press with most of its ammunition against them; and denies that the trial of the engineers could possibly have been a put-up job, as these technicians had been badly needed and couldn't have been sacrificed for a sensation. He speaks of “the insidious schemes of these marplots,” and says that he himself had experience of their sabotage.

In all this, he rarely mentions Communism, but as he goes on, one begins to get the impression that he is as much sold on it as any class-conscious proletarian rallying around the Thirteenth Street head- quarters. He talks with conviction and emphasis— he is defending the Soviets, one realizes, he is giving expression to his admiration for them, he seems even to have ended, after four years, in catching something of the fervency of their faith.

The outside world, he says, has been led to believe that if the Five Year Plan fails, the Soviets will fall. “Such ideas have no basis in fact. I believe that should the pressure become too great and lack of capital and credit too serious, the program will merely be slowed up and the time extended. I further believe that if the gigantic Five Year Plan were completed by the end of 1933 even to only 7.5 percent, a remarkable technical and managerial feat, unparalleled in the world's history, will have been achieved.”

So he ends, and sits down. An economist from Brookings Institute gets up to open the discussion which follows: “Mr. Freyn, in his detailed, comprehensive and almost impartial account of the Five Year Plan”—

