Despite Stein’s relative successes, a recent Gallup poll puts her national following at a negligible 1 percent. It was no surprise then that I couldn’t find a single person who thought Stein and running-mate Cheri Honkala (a formerly homeless poverty activist whose only previous political experience was an unsuccessful bid for Philadelphia sheriff in 2011) would win in November. Some people laughed awkwardly when I asked about their chances. Others fumbled with platitudes: “Never say never…” When I put the question to Stein, she said without missing a beat, “We have a very uphill battle.” This left me wondering: Why are Green Party members so excited to vote for a candidate who they know doesn’t have a shot?

The pragmatists among them think Stein’s campaign benefits the party in ways that have nothing to do with getting her into the White House. They hope her campaign will create momentum for Greens running at the local and state levels, some of whom actually have a chance of winning. (Though these races are “uphill battles,” too: The Greens hold just 134 seats nationwide, including town and neighborhood councils, school boards, and library trusteeships).

Greens also hope Stein will promote their ideas, especially if she achieves the (right now very distant) 15 percent polling mark that would qualify her for the upcoming presidential debates. Stein calls her platform the “Green New Deal,” and it includes ideas like combating joblessness by employing more Americans as teachers and environmentalists, cutting military spending by 50 percent, and replacing Obamacare with a single-payer healthcare system. Not unlike the Occupy Movement, the Green Party sometimes suffers from too much ideological diversity—pacifists, environmentalists, marijuana advocates, and “Watermelon Greens” (“Red on the inside, green on the outside,” one told me) don’t always agree on political priorities—but Stein’s ideas seem popular with all.

By far the most common answer to my question—“Why vote for a candidate who won’t win?”—is that it’s important to “vote your values.” Greens talk about voting as a form of self-expression, as if it’s irrelevant whether you put someone in office by doing it. (They take a similar tack when asked about the possibility that Stein could siphon votes from Obama and put Romney in office, as Nader is said to have done to Al Gore in 2000.) As far as Greens are concerned, the Democrats and Republicans are, beneath the rhetoric, all the same, and most people vote by picking the “lesser of two evils.”

Stein says her campaign is like “political therapy” for people who have had “self-destructive relationships to politics, like being stuck in an abusive relationship.” And her supporters think it will eventually work: Greens between the ages of 27 and 92 told me they think it’s possible they’ll see a president from the party in their lifetimes—that if they keep offering “political therapy,” mainstream voters who are frustrated by politics will start to want it: maybe in four years, maybe in eight, maybe in 50 or more. Stein says she thinks politics should be “about you, and about us, and about finding our better selves, and about how we lift each other up.” She has until November to convince America.