“A Great Deal of Vice”

What then are the Philippines made of? Sugar, rice and a great deal of vice. Corruption is the despair of everyone, including President Marcos. The American cigarettes and other sought-after consumer items that are smuggled in from Hong Kong and North Borneo are only the tip of the racket; most smuggling takes place through the customs, with Buicks gaily waved ashore and officially entered as “books.” Crime is rife: the British Ambassador was stuck up in broad daylight, on Manila's main street in sight of a passerby who determinedly ignored his shouts.

Unemployment is staggering: almost 2 million, in a labor force of just over 10 million. Yet there is also inflation; in 18 months prices have risen 10 percent and wages only three percent. The official figure of population growth is 3.2 percent, but demographers studying the latest trends think it's more like 3.8 percent, a world record. Yet the economic growth rate has fallen from a low 4 percent to a more dismal 3 percent.

With almost exactly the same amount of land under cultivation, Japan grows enough rice to feed nearly 100 million people; the Philippines does not grow nearly enough to feed 30 million. The country has the smallest yields per acre in all Asia. One consequence is that low as town incomes are, rural incomes are lower still and the gap between them is growing. Former President Macapagal regarded land reform as the key to eventual industrialization and economic “takeoff,” but three percent of the population still own 98 percent of the land, in spite of brave-sounding programs like EDCOR (Economic Development Corps) and SPREAD (Systematic Program for Economic Assistance and Development). Rice production has gone up a little, but only by opening up new areas to rice growing, not by improving yields per acre. Los Bafios, a college center of farm research and crop improvement, exists dreamlike in a vacuum, its modern-looking campus unconnected with the fanning areas. There are village improvement workers who are paid by the government ; but they all live in Manila.



Between 60 and 70 percent of the voters live in rural areas, and are almost totally without political awareness. The country's 24 senators run at large, in an area sprawled over 400 inhabited islands with almost no roads. The last elections cost about 100 million pesos, about eight percent of the nation's budget; in US terms this would be the equivalent of about $8 billion! Not surprisingly. Congress remains largely in the hands of big landlords and industrialists. There are two parties. Liberal and Nacionalista. In practice this means voters choosing between two rich candidates, sometimes even belonging to the same family. Votes are openly bought and paid for. When money raised by public subscription in Manila was handed over to a rural official for distribution to victims of last year's volcano disaster, he told them: “You're getting this because you voted right; don't vote wrong or, next time the volcano erupts, you'll get no help.”



Last year, Senator Raul Manglapus again tried to get a liberal third party going; it still didn't work. Now he talks of cajoling the new Filipino business class into aiding and abetting reform, modernizing the country, and incidentally providing jobs for the 150,000 graduates the colleges turn out each year to be unemployed. But Manila's 600 entrepreneurs who already produce 15 percent of the national income employ only about a quarter of a million people while the labor force increases by 1,000 every day. Besides, it's easier to make a fortune speculating in real estate in Manila than to start up a new enterprise or expand an old one. Some Filipino politicians, infected by Keynesian economists, talk of government planned investment; but the average politician asks: “The public sector? What's that?”



What President Marcos is up against is perhaps best illustrated by the way I finally got in to see him. He never received the letters I and others wrote, well ahead of my visit, requesting an appointment. Telephone calls to secretaries and other officials produced no results. Then, by accidental good fortune, I met a personal friend of his. Within an hour, we were inside Malacanang Palace, the White House of the Philippines. But so were dozens of other people, all waiting to see Marcos. We got to him after eight in the evening; he had been seeing people all day. While we talked, those still in the queue watched hungrily from the doorway, ready to grab their turn. The President's considerable charm didn't quite mask his fatigue.

Living with Their Neighbors

Marcos' predecessor, Macapagal, as almost his last presidential act appointed more than 1,700 supporters to government jobs. Marcos proposes to get rid of dead wood, including 19 army generals. But already it is being whispered that if he does, it will only be to fill the vacancies with supporters of his own, who need jobs. Some people who supported him are saying already that “it is too soon to know if Marcos will be a success.” Filipino politics are fluid and fickle, as Marcos well knows; he himself brazenly switched parties to become a Nacionalista president. Since his swearing in he has been busy cleaning the Augean stables that confront all new Philippine presidents - in his case, use of official stamps on smuggled cigarettes, and a racket that supplied prison convicts with pardons forged inside the prison. He has ordered increased rice production, set up an “operations room” to which all cabinet ministers must report the progress of their departments, and promises to get the economic growth rate back up to four percent by the end of his first year in office, and to five percent in 1967.

Marcos has declared war to the death on the smugglers, most of whom he says are Chinese. They may well be, but Filipinos tend to make the Chinese - and the Americans — scapegoats. Though the median Philippine family income is only $250 a year, many Chinese making $2,000 a year are refused citizenship on the ground that their incomes are too low. Marcos has decided to recognize Malaysia - Macapagal wouldn't because of the Philippines' claim to North Borneo, now part of Malaysia - but Malaysians entering the Philippines who in the judgment of Filipino officials have “Chinese physical characteristics” will still be fingerprinted. Malaysians who object to this genuinely surprise Filipinos, who say: “But we are not discriminating against you Malaysians! These people are only Chinese!” It so happens that 40 percent of Malaysia's population, not counting Singapore, are of Chinese descent and most of the other 60 percent have some Chinese blood - as many Filipinos do.

Marcos aims at an economic linkup of the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand, in ASA, Association of Southeast Asia. He has temporarily lost interest in Maphilindo, a projected hookup of Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia. Ostensibly this is because the Indonesians failed to practice musjawarah (brotherly consultation); actually it's because Malaysia voted for Manila to be the headquarters of the new Asia Development Bank, which has $1 billion in capital funds. Besides, Indonesia is broke.



On Vietnam, Marcos says he is glad the US is fighting there, for this shows the West realizes that “Asia is the real battlefield of today and tomorrow.” In amplification. Foreign Secretary Ramos explains the US involvement in Vietnam relieves Filipinos who feared that in a pinch the US might withdraw from Asia and adopt once again a “Europe first” foreign policy. But the majority of Filipinos obviously have no urgent desire to get involved in Vietnam themselves. Some even prefer to think a little further ahead than tomorrow, and point out that they have to live with their Asian neighbors, including mainland China, as well as with the US. This is still a tentative as well as a minority view. In spite of their depressing economic situation and appalling politics, Filipinos are cheerful, warmhearted, impulsively generous and essentially optimistic people who tend to believe that they will always manage to muddle through somehow. They are neither pro-Communist nor pro-Chinese. Chances are they will tolerate the American bases for as long as they are supposed to - the agreed date is now 1985 -and may tolerate American business beyond 1974. But in terms of international relations, neither date is really far off, and before either is reached, more Filipinos will be thinking seriously about their place in Asia and their relations with China. US policy ought to be receptive to that. If it isn't, the next demonstrations at the US Embassy in Manila may be neither small nor decorous.