The White House's request for more was a bitter pill for Marcos, in spite of sweetening suggestions of a big American stabilization loan, and American help (gunboats and radar equipment) in combating the pernicious smuggling that is currently costing the Philippines government about $350 million a year. First, it was bound to land him in trouble at the very outset of his term, not only in the House of Representatives but also in the Senate where his main strength lies; sure enough. Senator Lorenzo Sumulong, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, opposed the engineering battalion idea, as did the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman. Representative Emmanuel Pelaez. They argued that South Vietnam had “no pressing need” for Philippines assistance. Second, Marcos had previously declared himself against all unnecessary expenditure and for extreme fiscal prudence, and sending the engineers will cost $9 million, equivalent to an eighth of the Philippines' total defense budget.



Beseeched by the White House and besieged by members of his own Congress, Marcos announced that the men sent to South Vietnam would build roads “in secure areas”; moreover, all would be volunteers. Nevertheless criticisms of the United States filled the Manila air, and Marcos had to go along with a couple of vaguely anti-American investigations, to show he wasn't being Uncle Sam's stooge. Acting as his own Defense Secretary, he ordered his defense officials to “clarify” the dispatch to Vietnam from the Philippines of 1.6 million rounds of carbine ammunition and 20,000 artillery shells which the 25,500-man Philippines army had received under the military assistance pact with the US (and never used). And he retired back to the army Lt. Col. Jose Lukban, head of the National Bureau of Investigation, following allegations that the boss of the Philippines' FBI was secretly working for the United States Central Intelligence Agency.

A Company Town

Filipinos have reasons to be sensitive about their special relationship with the United States. Some Americans still behave as if the Philippines is nothing more than a company town, and they, the Americans, are the company. They find the labor docile on the whole, and cherish the illusion, dear to all tycoons, that the workers revere their bosses and are loyal to the company. It follows, of course, that any unrest that makes itself felt must be caused by agitators, probably Communists. Filipinos don't love Americans, or hate them either; they do resent them. After having been ruled first by Spaniards, then by Americans and also brutally overrun by Japanese, the only way many Filipinos seem able to express the nationalist fervor they genuinely feel is to resent the United States. Ever since World War II, they have been mad at the US for allegedly helping Japan, instead of the Philippines, regain economic strength in Asia. Yet US economic aid to the Philippines, in grants alone, amounts to $1 billion since 1946. (And about another $500 million in military aid.) In spite of it. Senate President Arturo M. Tolentino can ruefully, but accurately, describe the Philippines as “short of capital, talent and markets.” The US maintains enormous military bases in Clark Field and Subic Bay; and with the Vietnam war, increasing numbers of wounded Americans are brought here for treatment, and ships for repair. About 40,000 American servicemen are stationed in the Philippines; and there may be as many as 16,000 American sailors on shore leave here all at once, an awesome sight. But what Filipinos chiefly think about the bases is that in the past 12 years some threescore people “trespassing” have been shot at and killed by Americans. (Now at last the Philippines' own courts have jurisdiction over some cases.) Manila's lively, reckless newspapers (18 including Chinese) work off Filipino resentments by mercilessly flaying Americans most of the time.