Yes, he's supported free trade, preached the virtues of deficit reduction, and relied upon advisers who, in their own business dealings, engaged in the same sorts of practices as Bain. But he's also fought for more regulation of Wall Street, to prevent the kinds of abuses that destroyed the economy in 2008; for a more progressive tax code, so that the rich give back a little more of their money and government programs have revenue to operate; and for a guarantee of health insurance to all Americans, so that low-income, unemployment, or poor health doesn't lead to financial catastrophe.

Whether or not you believe in the impetus for these initiatives—and whether or not you think the initiatives themselves are any good—they are evidence of a worldview that Obama, like most moderate liberals, has always espoused. And Romney's worldview is very different.

Like Obama, Romney is a free-trader, preaches the virtues of deficit reduction, and relies upon advisers who engage in practices like Bain did. But Romney thinks regulating Wall Street is a bad idea: He wants to give bankers more leeway, not less. Romney wants to reduce income taxes on the rich, in ways that will widen inequality and require vast cuts to existing government programs. Most dramatically of all, Romney wants to weaken protection against medical bills, not just for those who would receive insurance from the Affordable Care Act but also those who already receive insurance from Medicare and Medicaid.

One more thing: If the terms of the debate have changed in the last few years, it's not because Obama and his supporters have moved to the left. It's because Romney and his supporters have moved to the right. Conservatives have never liked Medicare and Medicaid, but it was only with the ascendancy of Newt Gingirch and now, more definitively, with Paul Ryan that ending the programs' guarantee of benefits became the dominant, mainstream position of the Republican Party. As Paul Krugman noted the other day, tax rates on the wealthy are already lower than they've been in fifty, possibly eighty years. If Romney and the Republicans get their way, the rates will go even lower.

The radicals in this debate aren't the ones who want to keep managing capitalism, more or less in the way we have for generations. The radicals are the ones who want to turn back the clock and let capitalism run amok.