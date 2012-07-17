In the wake of last week’s ABC News/Washington Post poll, ABC News reported that Obama has a problem with independent voters. On the one hand, this isn’t surprising. Obama has consolidated the Democratic vote, and yet he remains beneath 50 percent among registered voters; obviously independents aren’t swooning to support the President’s reelection. But does that mean Obama has a problem among independents? That’s a tougher question to answer, and it turns on expectations for eventual partisan turnout, another question that has riled analysts in recent weeks.

In 2008, Obama won independent voters by 6 percentage points, just slightly less than his 7 point national victory. But recent polls show that Obama has lost considerable independent support, falling nearly 10 points from 52 to 42 percent since 2008. (The ABC News/Washington Post poll is clearly on the lower end; other polls showing a narrow Romney advantage with both candidates mired in the low-forties.)

There are hints that the broad category of “independent” obscures Obama's more specific issue with white independent voters. According to Pew Research, Obama leads among independents nationally, but trails by 10 points among white independents, 40-50. Again, this isn’t necessarily a surprising conclusion: Obama is at historic lows among white voters and that entails big losses among white independents.