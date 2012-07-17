In the eyes of the media and most political observers, the past week has been a large negative for Mitt Romney. After all, they say, each day spent talking about Romney’s record at Bain rather than Obama’s record on job creation is a plus for the Obama campaign. That’s Chapter 1 of the negative campaigning manual, and it sounds completely plausible.

The difficulty is that, thus far, it’s surprisingly difficult to find evidence that this exchange is changing voters’ minds. In the first place, the national tracking polls haven’t budged. One could argue, of course, that those surveys aren’t the right place to look, because the Obama campaign’s advertising has focused on the swing states; one might then counter, however, that the story went national very quickly because the free media took it over and amplified it many-fold.

But for the sake of argument, let’s accept the proposition that the swings states are ground zero for the Ban controversy. What are people in those states thinking?

The latest Purple Poll, released on July 16, offers some insight. Across the 12 swing states, Obama leads Romney 47 to 45, essentially unchanged from last month’s 48 to 46. Among independents in those states, Romney’s edge stands at 5 points, essentially unchanged from his 6-point edge a month ago.