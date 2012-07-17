The intended message of the most recent campaign dustup, with an Obama ad showing Romney singing “America the Beautiful,” and a Romney ad that shows Obama doing Al Green, couldn’t have been clearer: Team Obama believes Romney’s big vulnerability is the way he's amassed and tended to his wealth (Romney’s vocals were the backdrop to a parade of headlines about outsourcing and offshore tax-shelters); Team Romney believes the president’s biggest vulnerability is his economic mismanagement (the Romney ad is about rewarding donors with alleged boondoggles like Solyndra while the middle-class takes on water).

Still, what immediately strikes you about the Obama attack ad is how painfully off-key Romney’s crooning is:

And what immediately strikes you about the Romney response featuring Obama is that the president has a pretty good voice. (The ad was pulled from YouTube for alleged copyright transgressions so I’m embedding the original footage of the president singing):

Now, on one level, that’s neither here nor there. It’s the fact of the songs, not the quality of the renditions, that do the heavy lifting. It’s the contrast between Romney’s patriotic ditty and his ostensibly unpatriotic financial maneuvering that makes the Obama ad work. Likewise, it’s the contrast between Obama serenading his donors while the economy stalls out that makes the Romney ad work.