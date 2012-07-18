With Obama struggling among independent voters and Democrats likely to constitute a slightly larger share of the electorate than Republicans, Romney will probably carry independents in a close national election. That doesn't mean the effects will be the same across the electoral map, though: Since independents aren't distributed evenly across the country, Obama's dependence on independent voters varies considerably by state.



Regardless of whether we consider all independent voters or just white independent voters, self-identified independents constituted a far greater share of Obama's coalition in the North and Midwest than in the South and Mid-Atlantic. In states like New Hampshire, independents constituted an unusually large share of the electorate; not only that, but Obama carried a clear majority of them. Partisanship increases along with African Americans and white evangelicals as one heads further south, where both candidate's chances dependent more on turnout than the disposition of a marginal number of swing voters.

Even though Obama seems to have lost considerable support among white independents, there is not a convincing relationship between Obama's losses since 2008 and his previous dependence on independent voters. For example, Obama hasn't suffered undo losses in New Hampshire, despite being the state where he was most dependent on independent voters.