Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

In a culture of blurbs and bytes, Katharine Boo’s pieces keep getting longer. The art of deep reporting is her calling.

Columbia Journalism Review | 6 min (1,403 words)

Rachel Maddow never aims for partisan anger on her show. The war she fights on the air is with herself.