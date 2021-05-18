May 22, 1961

TRB from Washington
The Week
“Commitment in Saigon”
“Lifting the Minimum Wage”
“Approaches to Civil Rights”
“The Teacher Shortage”
“New Threat to Consumers”
“A Home for American Art”
Articles
“The Future of NATO” by Morton H. Halperin
“The Queen and I” by Malcolm Muggeridge
“What We Are Fighting” by Louis J. Halle
“The Superficial Aspect” by Gerald W. Johnson
Books and Arts
BOOKS “Better Days or Mass Suicide?” by Daniel M. Friedenberg
BOOKS “An Enormous, Obscene Delusion” by Jeremy Larner
TELEVISION “The Country's Whipping Boy” by John Cogley
MOVIES “Fine Italian Hands” by Stanley Kauffmann
Correspondence
“The Mind of JFK”; “Dilemma in Texas”; “Chestertone’s Feeding Habits”