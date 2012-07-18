Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
How best to define the 21st century world? Here's one way: Everything is for sale.
Times Literary Supplement | 17 min (4,302 words)
What a suicide at an Indian college reveals about class, caste, and the fight over inequality.
Caravan Magazine | 32 min (7,999 words)
Twelve-year-old Rory Staunton fell in gym class and cut his leg. Two days and two doctor’s visits later, he was dead from sepsis. Why were so many warning signs missed?
New York Times | 10 min (2,550 words)
Robert Caro's Lyndon Johnson books have captured the imaginations of a large audience. The only person who really needs to read them is the current president.
The New Republic | 39 min (9,287 words)