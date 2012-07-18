Mega-church pastor and best-selling evangelical author Rick Warren announced earlier this week that he plans to hold a presidential forum, as he did during the 2008 campaign. Warren has not yet set a date for the event, nor does he have an agreement with the Obama and Romney campaigns for their participation. But both candidates have at least some reason to consider accepting the chance to discuss their faith publicly.

I won’t review the reasons why many American voters like to hear about the faith of their presidential candidates. And, yes, Romney continues to deal with questions about Mormonism while Obama is still attacked by conservatives who charge he is a secret Muslim. But the reason both men might benefit from talking about something as personal as faith in a national forum is that many voters are still struggling to get a handle on who these private, introverted men are.

That became clear two years ago when the Pew Research Center released a study indicating that Americans knew less about Obama several years into his term than they did while he was running for the presidency. In that study, a plurality of Americans (43%) said that they had no idea what religion Obama practiced. During the 2008 campaign, 51% of Americans could identify Obama as a Christian; barely one-third could do the same by August 2010. And lest you think that trend was purely the result of Fox News misinformation, it held true for Democrats in general and for African-Americans. Between 2008 and 2010, the percentage of Democrats who said they knew Obama was a Christian dropped from 55 to 41%.

Still, before Obama RSVPs for Warren’s forum, he should keep in mind a few important points. The first is the setting. The sanctuary at Saddleback Church seats approximately 5,000 people. If I’m remembering correctly, in 2008, both the Obama and McCain campaigns were given 100 tickets to distribute to their supporters. The remainder of the seats were filled by Saddleback members who donated up to $500 in order to attend the event. That means the presidential candidates spoke to a crowd that was not just overwhelmingly evangelical, but older, wealthier, and likely more conservative than the average evangelical gathering.