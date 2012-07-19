This isn’t a post about how hot the U.S. is getting. This is a post about how hot Greenland is getting—and why, maybe, we should care about it.

On July 16, a NASA satellite photographed a iceberg breaking off from the Petermann Glacier, a massive sheet of ice that is on the northwest side of Greenland, contiguous to the Arctic Ocean and parts of Canada. The iceberg, which is not expected to threaten shipping, is about 46 square miles or roughly twice the size of Manhattan.

The “calving” of icebergs from glaciers is a natural process and, just two years ago, an even larger piece of ice broke off from Petermann. No credible scientist would suggest this one event, in isolation, is evidence of global warming. As BBC Science and Technology reporter Jason Palmer writes,

The truth is that the questions are devilishly difficult to answer—the stability of ice sheets at both the Earth’s poles depends on a wide range of factors, from atmospheric temperatures to the temperatures of the surface of the sea, to the degree of sea ice cover.

But as part of a broader pattern, this latest event is certainly consistent with a story of global warming. From Discover’s "Bad Astronomy" blog: