You heard similar talk about breaking up the big banks during the early primary season from Jon Huntsman, but you aren't hearing anything remotely like it from most conservative politicians, most especially not from Mitt Romney or Republican leaders in Congress. Here's what Romney told Pethtokoukos in March:

I’m not looking to break apart financial institutions. I think what caused the last collapse was a convergence, almost akin to a perfect storm, of many elements in our economy and regulatory structure. … And if we have in place modern regulation and regulators who are keeping their eye on the ball, there’s no reason to think we will go into another crisis of the kind we just endured as a result of the mortgage meltdown.

This was the rare campaign statement that could just as easily have come out of the mouth of President Obama, whose position is that Dodd-Frank solved the too-big-to-fail problem. If Romney really wanted to deflect Obama's Bain attacks, a good way to do it would be to position himself to Obama's left (along with Stelzer, the Dallas Fed, Stephens, Pethokoukos and Kling) by calling for limits on how big banks can become. It would mesh well with the "crony capitalism" theme Romney's been struggling to develop, given Obama's ties to J.P. Morgan's Jamie Dimon and the Democratic party's diminished-but-still-significant coziness with Wall Street. And it would allow Romney to demonstrate that he is willing, occasionally, to say things that the finance industry doesn't want to hear. He would seem less of a pinstriped Wall Street apparatchik.

The problem, of course, is that Romney really is a pinstriped Wall Street apparatchik. So even if he says he's for breaking up the big banks, I wouldn't hold my breath till he did it as president. Romney is such a Wall Street apparatchik, in fact, that I feel safe in predicting that he would never, ever, call for a breakup of the big banks. Ever. He'd renounce Mormonism before he did that. Not going to happen.