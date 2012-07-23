If Foster Friess, crocodile hunter, could bring fantastic Jurassic creatures to life through the miracle of genetic engineering in order to hunt them for sport on a remote island off the coast of South America, does any part of you doubt that he would?

Scrooge McDuck: Karl Rove

He spends his days swan-diving into piles of gold coins that he hordes with a ferocity found only in Disney villains, and so does Scrooge McDuck. Don’t believe us? The coffers of Karl Rove’s super PAC, American Crossroads, are bursting with more than $34 million in political donations, but the group has spent only $2 million so far. (That is, until Rove is visited by the Ghost of Republican Victories Future.)

Jeffrey Lebowski: Sheldon Adelson

A wrinkly fossil who is existentially horrified by anti-capitalist bums without jobs, The Big Lebowski would make a fine sugar daddy to Newt Gingrich—a wrinkly fossil who is existentially horrified by anti-capitalist bums without jobs.

Peter Weyland: Peter Thiel

Paypal founder and Ron Paul backer Peter Thiel is known for a few quirks, among them a desire to find the cure for old age. Peter Weyland, the megabillionaire CEO of Weyland Corporation, shares his passion—so much so that he launches a giant ship into the vastness of space to search for humanity’s origins in Ridley Scott’s latest film, Prometheus. Thiel is also a big-time backer of the Singularity Institute, which, in the words of George Packer, is “preparing for the moment when a machine can make a smarter version of itself, and aims to insure that this ‘intelligence explosion’ remains ‘human-friendly.’” Weyland created a chillingly human android named David. ‘Nuff said.

George Bluth: Bob Perry

Both are wealthy homebuilders based in the American West and are so reclusive that they have been known to hide in the attics and crawl spaces of their model homes for extended periods of time. I’ve also heard unformed rumors that Perry is looking to diversify into banana stands.

Follow me on Twitter at @mtredden