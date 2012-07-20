I’ve said it before. Now I’ll say it again. Innocent people will continue to die in random shootings as long as our society places less value in human life than it does in the untrammeled right of all Americans, including homicidal psychopaths, to purchase any and all deadly weapons. The new wrinkle in the Aurora, Colo., tragedy is that we now learn that the purchase of tear gas grenades is perfectly legal in Colorado, even though there is no legitimate need—none—for someone not in law enforcement or the military to engage in “control and disbursement of crowds,” to quote an ad selling tear gas grenades online for a mere $16.95 a pop.

We’re sorry that 12 people had to die in Aurora, Colo. But we aren’t sorry enough to lift a finger to prevent it from happening again.