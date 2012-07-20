Yet that’s essentially been the accepted status quo for the past few decades. For goodness sake—a congresswoman was shot in the head two years ago and her colleagues didn’t do one thing to reform laws regarding guns or the mentally ill.

That’s why it was refreshing to hear Mayor Mike Bloomberg call out the two presidential candidates this morning and demand they respond to this shooting with specifics. “Instead of these two people, President Obama and Governor Romney, talking in broad things about [how] they want to make the world a better place … Tell us how,” said Bloomberg. “No matter where you stand on the Second Amendment, no matter where you stand on guns, we have a right to hear from both of them, concretely, not just in generalities, specifically, what are they going to do about guns?”

I’d add to that a plea for an honest debate about guns. There are genuine differences of opinion regarding the right balance to strike between gun control and protecting the rights of gun owners that deserve to be taken seriously. But it’s nearly impossible for that to happen, because the NRA feels the need to make its case by lying. Right now, representatives from all the world’s countries are at the United Nations to negotiate the first-ever Arms Trade Treaty to regulate the international sale and trade of firearms. The treaty has broad support, especially from religious groups—from the Vatican to the World Evangelical Association.

But the NRA has whipped up opposition to the treaty—and to Obama—by telling its members that if the treaty is accepted, UN and Obama will be able to come take their guns. Never mind that the treaty has no impact on domestic laws and would not supersede the Constitution. Never mind that it addresses just the international export, import, and transfer of conventional weapons. Former congressman Chris Cox, chief lobbyist for the NRA, wrote an op-ed for The Daily Caller on July 2 that alleged the treaty “could seriously restrict your freedom to own, purchase and carry a firearm.” Cox gave himself a little wiggle room with that “could,” of course, but somehow, by the time it filters down to action alerts and conservative talk shows, that “could” almost always becomes “would.”

It’s easy to feel helpless when a tragedy like this shooting that claimed at least a dozen lives occurs. But that doesn’t mean that our nation’s leaders shouldn’t even try to talk about ways that we might make such incidents less likely or at least less deadly. That’s not being political—it’s being responsible.