Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

Victor Serge had an advantage over other believing communists. He managed to see through Stalin right away

New Statesmen | 5 min 1313 words)

Amazon’s same-day delivery sounds appealing. It might also destroy your local retailers.