But on balance, the tactical genius that beat the odds in the 2008 nomination fight, and seems to be defining the narrative against Mitt Romney, has been absent from the White House. It hasn't used the power of the executive branch aggressively enough to fill judicial and agency appointments. On budget matters, it persisted too long in a strategy based on the idea that bipartisan cooperation could be found, recognizing too late that it couldn't. It didn't craft a strong, persuasive alternative vision of either economic recovery or our long-term economic future, until last fall. It took a huge political hit for the health care law, in part by getting lost in the weeds of cost-reduction rather than sending a clear message of the benefits it would create for working families. Obama last week all but confessed to the “bad at politics” charge, telling Charlie Rose that his big mistake “was thinking that this job was just about getting the policy right.... But the nature of this office is also to tell a story to the American people that gives them a sense of unity and purpose and optimism.”

There are lots of defenses on all of these choices, and I've made many of them. It's difficult to simultaneously manage an economic crisis and implement a long-term progressive economic vision. The President can “tell an optimistic story,” but he's not FDR with the whole country gathered around the radio; in the age of the Internet, his story might not be heard. Moreover, it's difficult to succeed as president when the opposition party has determined to oppose every single thing you do, even if it's exactly their own policies; no president ever faced that challenge before.

But we should also use this opportunity to recognize that being good at campaigns and elections and being good at politics in office are, however unfortunately, very different things. That's not a surprising insight—spend a little time around Congress, especially the Democratic caucus, and you'll see dozens of people who have mastered the art of winning elections even in a hostile constituency, but can't figure out how to do much more when they're in office than avoid losing reelection. (Consider Senator Max Baucus, for example, who has won six statewide elections in conservative Montana, by an average of 25 points, and yet lives in such constant panic that he'll lose the next that he's accomplished almost nothing of significance.)

The Obama administration drew more on Congress, and was better connected to Democratic members of Congress than the two Democratic presidents who preceded him (both of whom were governors with few close allies on Capitol Hill.) That should have been a strength, but it seems likely that the hyper-cautious, risk-averse, next-election-obsessed culture of the Hill infected the administration in just the wrong way.

And sometimes successful campaign politics can make governing politics more difficult than it needs to be. The 2008 campaign promise not to raise taxes on anyone earning less than $250,000. That was a convenient insurance policy against attacks by John McCain. It was probably an unnecessary promise. And it hardly stopped McCain from inventing “Joe the Plumber,” an average striver who he claimed (incorrectly) would be affected the high-end tax increase.