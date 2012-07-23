Supports Matt Salmon (R), Arizona Congressional candidate

A well-financed super PAC allied with Arizona’s Matt Salmon, National Horizon has raised more than $200,000. It joins a crowded field (Salmon has been endorsed by Club For Growth) last week when it spent a small sum, $29,000, on producing and airing this run-of-the-mill comparison ad featuring Salmon’s opponent, Kirk Adams. Financiers of the PAC include Arizona-based Plastic Products, Inc., and Boyden Gray, one of the top donors to Jon Huntsman’s presidential super PACs (and, full disclosure, the father of TNR staff writer Eliza Gray).

Republican Super PAC

Supports Arthur B. Robinson (R), Oregon Congressional candidate

Funny thing about super PAC filing deadlines: A quirk in the FEC’s rules occasionally allows super PAC managers to raise and spend thousands before they are even required to disclose who their donors are. That’s why Republican Super PAC has spent $9,240 on radio ads in support of Arthur B. Robinson, having only raised an apparent $1,500 or so. Robinson is running against Peter DeFazio, who defeated his son, Matt Robinson, in his primary.

Robinson, a climate change skeptic, helped organize an infamous petition for scientists who doubt global warming. After his 2010 loss to DeFazio, he accused Oregon State University of retaliating against him by withholding PhDs in nuclear engineering from three of his children. The PAC’s treasurer is James Bopp, Jr.—the architect of the Citizens United legal challenge that helped make super PACs possible.