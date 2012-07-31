The executive compensation project differed from these others; it did not involve compensating victims. Feinberg was given the dubious task of quenching the public thirst for vengeance, while ensuring that executive pay was not so low as to deplete the ranks of experienced executives. His strategy was to allow as little compensation in the form of cash as possible, while approving generous stock options with long vesting periods. This tended to minimize the headline-grabbing effect of large cash payments, while also giving the executives a pecuniary incentive to work hard, save their firms, and thus ensure that their firms would re-pay the government.

It is impossible to know whether Feinberg’s judgments were ultimately correct or not. His valuations rest on imponderables that are inherently hard to evaluate. He proudly notes that nearly all September 11 victims used the fund rather than the tort system, but that might mean that his awards were too generous, coming at the expense of the perpetually inattentive taxpayer. But Feinberg enjoys a good reputation among the various constituents affected by his decisions in acrimonious matters. That alone is quite an accomplishment. And he administered these programs efficiently. After he finished this book, the Department of Justice released an audit of the BP fund which found that the facility underpaid claimants by only $64 million. Given total payments of $6.2 billion, this is an error rate of 1 percent (although there was some overpayment as well). This is impressive, and suggests that Feinberg has much to be proud of.

But the book is not entirely satisfactory. It hovers uneasily between a memoir and a policy manual. The book fails as a memoir because Feinberg gives little detail about his thoughts and feelings. He meets a number of important people but reveals nothing of interest about them, instead using the same blandly positive adjectives to describe virtually everyone in the book. He reflects on the difficulty of his tasks, sympathizes with victims, and describes confrontations with outraged, despondent, confused, and irrational members of the public, but their emotions are not adequately conveyed. He speaks in generalities.

As a policy manual, the book also falls short. Feinberg tries to derive some lessons from his experiences, but they are either obvious or undeveloped. Feinberg could have supplemented his narrative with additional case studies in which he was not personally involved. The government has paid out money to disaster victims before—FEMA institutionalizes this process—and has issued reparations to Japanese-Americans who were interned during World War II and the victims of the Tuskegee syphilis experiment. Other mass tort litigation—for example, involving asbestos, defective breast implants, and other products—has resulted in settlements and the establishment of claims facilities. Attention to these precedents would have enriched Feinberg’s effort to provide guidelines for those who follow in his footsteps.

Feinberg also misses the chance to reflect more fundamentally on how the government should put monetary value on lost lives. It is common to say that one cannot value human lives, and as a sentiment such a view is easy to understand, but the fact is that the political and legal systems do just that, unavoidably. American regulatory agencies price a “statistical life” at $6 million, so that pollution and workplace regulations do not shut down industries to save a handful of lives. The tort system typically results in lower payments, but sometimes judges allow juries to issue larger awards to cover pain and suffering, and these numbers always seem arbitrary. (One study of tort cases found a mean award of $3.8 million, but with variation ranging up to $50 million.) Feinberg’s mean award was $2 million for families with victims killed in the September 11 attack, with much less variation. If his goal was to prevent people from using the tort system, as he suggests, then he might have calculated that this figure was just large enough to discourage victims from filing tort claims. But we learn little about the morally right way to go about making these difficult judgments. Feinberg cares more about political realities than moral niceties, which may account for his success.