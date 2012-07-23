Comment
“Bombing for Peace, All Boyle’s Trials, No Place to Live, Bus Learning, White Men Only, ’72 Campaign”“Washington Wire” by T. R. B.
“The New Escalation in Vietnam” by Hans J. Morgenthau
“The Nixon Watch: At the Brink” by John Osborne
“War with China?” by Allen S. Whiting
“Developing Our Rural Colonies” by Geoffrey Faux
“Care You Can’t Buy” by Robert W. Dietsch
“The Delegate Scramble” by Paul R. Wieck
“Toward a SALT Solution” by Herbert Scoville, Jr.
BOOKS AND ARTS
“Feiffer”
“Stanley Kauffmann on Films”
TV “Sedulus”
POEM by Michael Niflis
“Publishing” by Reed Whittemore
BOOKS Reviews by J. D. O’Hara and Doris Grumbach
POEM by Peter Meinke