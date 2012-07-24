Mitt Romney is still pounding away at President Obama’s quote, “If you’ve got a business—you didn’t build that." Romney says it proves Obama is hostile to entrepreneurs and, to illustrate the argument, Romney has recently introduced the country to a pair of small business owners who apparently took similar umbrage at Obama's remarks. But the stories of the business owners are turning out to be a lot more complicated than Romney or even the businessmen themselves have let on. If anything, the stories seem to reinforce the point that Obama was trying to make in the first place—and the argument he has been making for his re-election.

The first business owner is Brian Maloney, who operates a truck and auto body shop in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood. During a campaign appearance with Romney on Thursday, Maloney said “I take umbrage at the suggestion that people don’t start and build businesses. … We don’t need any more of government’s help. We haven’t had any.” But that statement turns out to be a little misleading. During the 1980s, according to a story by Callum Borchers in the Boston Globe, Maloney had used a government loan to relocate his business from Cambridge to Roxbury; once in the new location, the company took on a half-million dollar contract with the federal government, quintupling its annual revenue.

The other small business owner is Jack Gilchrist, owner of Glichrist Metal Fabricating in Hudson, New Hampshire. Glichrist stars in a new Romney campaign ad, saying “My father’s hands didn’t build this company? My hands didn’t build this company? My son’s hands aren’t building this company? …Through hard work and a little bit of luck, we built this business. Why are you demonizing us for it?” But it appears that Gilchrist’s business, like Maloney’s, also got some help from the government. According to John DiStaso of the New Hampshire Union-Leader, Gilchrist benefitted from a variety of loans from federal agencies and federally-funded initiatives, not to mention defense contracts that account for about one-tenth of the company’s business.

It shouldn’t have taken these revelations to remind us that each owner, and each business, has benefitted from government intervention. After all, both men can make financial decisions comfortable in the knowledge that, upon reaching retirement age, they will have a pension and basic health insurance from the government, in the form of Social Security and Medicare. They also have peace of mind that, should they experience financial or physical misfortune, government will provide help in the form of unemployment insurance and disability payments, among many other programs for the poor and disabled.