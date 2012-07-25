Only government can break the vicious cycles that are crippling our economy, where a lack of spending leads to lost jobs which leads to even less spending.

Do either of these sound like Obama thinks business owners don’t work hard for their success? Or that the market never works? Hardly. Look at that key phrase in the first quote: "market couldn’t solve all of our problems on its own." That clearly implies the market can solve some problems on its own—and that, when it can’t, it simply needs help. As for the second quote, it’s an illustration of the first statement: A suggestion that, when the economy slows down, the market can’t fix itself without some kind of outside intervention.

I know, I’m getting awfully worked up about semantic precision in a press release, one of dozens that the campaigns will send out this week. But I think it’s emblematic of just how unhinged Romney and the Republicans have become, because neither of those Obama statements should be the least bit controversial.

Virtually every mainstream economist, left and right, would agree with both the proposition that sometimes market economies stall and that, on those occasions, government can take action to get them going again. This is basic Keynesianism and, as far as I know, even Romney’s own economic advisers would concede as much. Between left and right you can typically find an honest, and worthy, debate over the size, shape, and timing of optimal government intervention during downturns. But you don’t generally get an argument over whether some government intervention makes sense at least some of the time.

Among those aghast at the position Republicans have taken are economists Betsey Stevenson and Justin Wolfers. As they explained in a column for Bloomberg View on Tuesday, the political debate over economic policy right now is between, on the one hand, those who believe that the Recovery Act reduced unemployment, that the bank bailouts stabilized the financial system, that tax cuts don’t pay for themselves—and, on the other hand, those who dispute those claims.

These days, the former view is the one you typically hear from Democrats and their supporters, the latter from Republicans and their allies. But in surveys of credentialed economists, the Republican view gets virtually no support: