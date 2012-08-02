There's an easy way to get a rough sense of the contours of the electoral map: just assume that the states will move uniformly with the national popular vote. If the Republicans gain a point nationally, they'll probably gain a point in each state. This is called “uniform swing” and it provides an essential baseline for gauging the basics of the electoral map. That's because past election results can often provide a better understanding of the race than sparse polling, which might accidentally send a state like Tennessee into the toss-up column without proper context.The FiveThirtyEight model's "fundamentals" function in this same way, keeping Tennessee or Michigan out of the toss-up column when an occasional spring poll shows an implausibly competitive race.

But there's a danger here for political forecasters: States don’t move in exact unison, and if you're beholden to the uniform swing, you might ignore important shifts in political geography, the kind that sends states like Virginia into the toss-up column and West Virginia toward the GOP.

Sectarian candidates, new issues, or demographic changes can send certain regions or demographic groups away from the rest of the country, propelling attendant states along for the ride. After all, the electoral map looks nothing like it did in 1976, even if states moved in approximate uniformity in the intervening elections. As a result, there is a margin of error in the uniform swing, especially in elections where big coalitions collapse.

Most recently, when Clinton’s 9 point lead vanished in 2000, Gore’s losses were concentrated among rural voters; that left Gore successful in the traditionally competitive suburban northeastern states and California, but defeated in traditionally Democratic West Virginia and routed in historically competitive states like Kentucky. As the country becomes more diverse, the odds favor one or two swing states drifting in or out of the tipping point column in any election cycle where the demographic composition of each party’s coalition changes. New Mexico, for instance, may bob in and out of contention depending on Republican strength among Latino voters. The bottom line is this: While the uniform swing provides a solid baseline for the Electoral College, it is structurally assured to miss the state that deviates from its past—and that state might decide the election.