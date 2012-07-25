“Most Say They Already Know Enough About the Candidates.” When I saw that headline from the Pew Research Center’s most recent poll, I began to dream. To dream of a world in which we could cut short this campaign and the accompanying circus, and cast our ballots for president now. Does a week from Saturday work for everybody? Yes? Great.

The Pew survey, conducted last week, found that almost everybody knows all they want to know about President Obama (93% of Democrats, 91% of Independents, and 89% of Republicans). Americans are less sure they have all the information they need to form a clear impression of Mitt Romney, but nearly 70% say that they do.

Interestingly, Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say that they need to hear more about Romney (34% vs. 21%). Republicans say they are most interested in learning about Romney’s record as governor of Massachusetts, his religious beliefs, and his time as CEO of Bain. That would indicate GOP voters are not deciding between Romney and Obama, but trying to determine whether they are excited enough about Romney to make the effort to vote for him.

Democrats and Independents are also very interested in learning about Romney’s record as governor—more than 40% of all voters say they need to hear more—but all indications are that the Romney campaign does not intend to focus on said record. (Unless you are a female swing voter, in which case, Romney would like to whisper in your ear about all the liberal policies he supported.)