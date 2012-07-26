Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
Talk isn’t cheap: A conversation with John Updike about the mysteries of existence.
Slate | 11 min (2,698 words)
The Bookless Library: Welcome to the next technological revolution.
The New Republic | 8 min (5,093 words)
How easy is it to open a low-tax, foreign bank account? You might be surprised...
New York Times | 5 min (1,284 words)
The Shavian Moment: The George Bernard Shaw revival shows no signs of abating.
New Statesmen | 5 min (1,181 words)